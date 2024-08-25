Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Keeps It Cool in T.I Nathan for Tonight’s BBNaija Eviction Show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Keeps It Cool in T.I Nathan for Tonight’s BBNaija Eviction Show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is all set for tonight’s live eviction on Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard. The host has teased that he has plenty to discuss, as hinted in his caption for his latest eviction outfit post.

With anticipation building, fans are eager to hear what Ebuka has in store for the housemates. And of course, the big question looms: which pair—or pairs—will be leaving the house tonight? But before the suspense reaches its peak, let’s take a moment to appreciate Ebuka’s consistently stylish BBNaija ensembles.

For tonight’s show, Ebuka stuns in a sleek pants-and-jacket combo, paired with a face cap, all designed by Nigeria’s T.I Nathan. He completes the look with sunglasses, adding that final touch of effortless cool.

Check out the rest of his look below:

Fit: T.I Nathan
Photographer: Oladayo The Great

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

