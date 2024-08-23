QASIMI RISING Teams Up with Lagos Fashion Week to Spotlight Emerging African Designers

QASIMI RISING is thrilled to announce its exciting new partnership with Lagos Fashion Week, aimed at showcasing and promoting emerging designers and creatives in the region. The heart of this partnership lies in the quest to unearth hidden gems in the African continent.

QASIMI RISING will play a pivotal role in identifying designer talents and offering them a clear pathway to the next season of the QASIMI RISING Talent Incubator for the 2026 intake. Chosen designers will be able to present their creations, and participate in one-on-one workshops with QASIMI RISING mentors and key press during Lagos Fashion Week in October 2024.

As a cornerstone of this collaboration, QASIMI RISING is proud to bring the Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Fashion Week, Omoyemi Akerele, as regional Ambassador and advisor for the QASIMI RISING program. Her invaluable expertise will provide emerging designers with first-hand insights and guidance on navigating the fashion industry in the region.

Commenting on this partnership, Hoor Al Qasimi, founder of QASIMI RISING, stated,

We are committed to fostering a thriving fashion community across many cities on the African continent and around the world, our partnership with Lagos Fashion Week is a testament to this commitment. Together, we aspire to nurture local talents, empower their creativity, and offer a gateway to global recognition.”

Omoyemi Akerele, Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Fashion Week, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying,

Lagos Fashion Week is dedicated to promoting emerging talent in the region. This partnership with QASIMI RISING will undoubtedly empower these designers and set them on the path to success.”

The QASIMI RISING and Lagos Fashion Week collaboration aims to empower the region’s designers, bridging the gap between local talent and international recognition. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting phase for African fashion, where innovation, creativity and mentorship take the lead.

Eligibility Criteria:

•⁠ ⁠Designer should be a registered business and must have been in business for at least 1 -3 years

•⁠ ⁠The collections to consider are garment only (men’s and women’s ready-to-wear not accessories).

•⁠ ⁠Designer must be producing or have production facilities in Africa

•⁠ ⁠Designer must have produced at least 2 collections

•⁠ ⁠Designer must have a social media presence

•⁠ ⁠Designer must be showcasing at Lagos Fashion Week 2024

Interested designers and applicants are encouraged to email [email protected] with the subject line: Qasimi Rising x Lagos Fashion Week for further information and application details.

This incredible partnership looks forward to discovering the next generation of fashion talent and celebrating their journey.

Lagos Fashion Week (LagosFW) returns for its 14th edition from October 23rd to 27th, 2024. For more details, please visit Lagos Fashion Week’s official website – lagosfashionweek. ng or follow @lagosfashionweekofficial on Instagram.