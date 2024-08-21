Beyonce Presents SirDavis: Moët Hennessy’s 1st Entirely Stateside Developed American Spirit

Connect with us

Exactly six (6) months after the release of her multi-award-winning haircare line CÉCRED, Beyoncé unveils SirDavis — naturally developed in her hometown Houston, in collaboration with Moët Hennessy thus, making history as the luxury brand’s 1st American spirit blended, finished, and bottled entirely stateside in Texas.

Pairing antique white knitwear with a matching lacey headpiece, Bey rocked chic blonde curls and statement earrings for her announcement post on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

SirDavis is named after Beyoncé’s moonshine-making great-grandfather, Davis Hogue and marks her first solo venture into the liquor market. This special creation is a heartfelt tribute, paying homage to Sir Davis’ legacy and celebrating the rich heritage of American spirits.

Bey’s love for quality whiskey is said to have birthed this venture to allow people experience something “new and unique”.

Self-described as the future whiskey, say hello to SirDavis:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SirDavis (@sirdavis)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SirDavis (@sirdavis)

Beyoncé wrote her great-grandfather a note posted at the launch, check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SirDavis (@sirdavis)

A perfume, a history-making album, a trailblazing hairline and now a premium whiskey, all in the year 2024, Cow Girl Beyoncé is blazing through her serial entrepreneur era. What’s your take?

 

