Diamonds & Gold: Discover This African Jeweller’s Journey from Family Legacy to Global Brand | BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Mayomi Ogedengbe is the founder and creative director of Meeyas Link Jewels, a high-end jewellery brand specializing in statement diamonds and 18-karat gold pieces. She is a graduate of the University of Salford, Manchester where she mastered Investment Banking and Finance.

A dynamic entrepreneur whose journey into the luxe world of jewellery is a fusion of her financial acumen and passion for creative craftsmanship, Mayomi brings together her financial expertise and innate flair for design to curate collections that seamlessly blend sophistication with modernity.

Each piece reflects her unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and timeless elegance.

Meeyas Jewels

Meeyas Jewels

Mayomi’s immersion into the jewellery industry began with her involvement in her mother’s company, Jewellery Affair, where she gained invaluable insight into the business aspects of her trade. Witnessing firsthand the intersection of creativity and commerce within the jewellery world ignited a spark within her, prompting her to explore this realm further.

Driven by a desire to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics, Mayomi founded Meeyas. With a keen understanding of the evolving tastes and preferences of the millennial and younger generations, she saw an opportunity to carve out a niche in the market by offering unique pieces that resonate with her target audience.

Meeyas Jewels

Meeyas Jewels

Meeyas is a proudly African Luxury Jewellery brand known for its timeless designs and elegance. The 8-year-old premium brand was inspired by Mayomi’s vision to create a bridge between traditional craftsmanship and modern design.

Meeyas Jewels

Motivated by her mother’s dedication to quality and elegance in jewellery, Mayomi saw an opportunity to create a brand that appeals to a younger, style-conscious audience looking for unique, yet accessible luxury pieces.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch our exclusive conversation with this astute businesswoman:

Meeyas creates attainable Luxury Jewellery for Millenials and Gen Zs, with 18-Karat Gold and Diamond pieces made to last a lifetime.

Meeyas’ archives boast breathtaking engagement rings, wedding bands, statement necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more. The brand continues to elevate the standard for luxury jewellery through its commitment to excellence, innovation, and distinct craftsmanship captivating the imagination of Jewellery enthusiasts worldwide.

See more of the Meeyas’ pieces below:

Meeyas Jewels

Meeyas Jewels

Meeyas Jewels

Meeyas Jewels

Meeyas Jewels

