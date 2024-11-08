Tyla’s New Music Video for “Push 2 Start” Brings Back 2000s Vibes

Singer Tyla has just dropped the music video for her latest song, “Push 2 Start.” The 22-year-old brings a playful, early-2000s vibe to the Aerin Moreno-directed video, set in a lively car wash.

This release follows the deluxe version of her self-titled debut album, “Tyla,” which came out eight months after the original. The expanded album features three new tracks, including “Push 2 Start,” along with collaborations with South African artists Tony Duardo, Optimist, and Ez Maestro. The original album included hits like “Water,” which earned a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and featured a remix with Travis Scott.

Watch Tyla’s ‘Push 2 Start’ music video below