Tyla's New Music Video for "Push 2 Start" Brings Back 2000s Vibes

#HerMoneyHerPower: Banky W Talks Marriage, Money and Partnership

Toolz Oniru-Demuren Talks Her Fashionpreneur Journey, the Inclusive LáLé Brand & More | WATCH

"Your Economic Power is Your Vex Money For Life" | Alex Unusual on #HerMoneyHerPower

Gaining Economic Power Through Fashion Design: Veekee James Talks #HerMoneyHerPower

Protecting Maternal Mental Health: M/OTHER goes from Journalism to Stage | Here's more

Throwback Vibes: The Debut Tracks That Made Us Fall in Love with Nigerian Queens of Music

Dance to the Rhythms of Culture in Larry Gaaga's "Obodo" feat Phyno, Flavour & Theresa Onuorah

Fireboy DML & Spinall Bring the Party to Life with "Wande's Bop" Visualiser

Feel the Love in Crayon & Young Jonn's New Single "You"

Singer Tyla has just dropped the music video for her latest song, “Push 2 Start.” The 22-year-old brings a playful, early-2000s vibe to the Aerin Moreno-directed video, set in a lively car wash.

This release follows the deluxe version of her self-titled debut album, “Tyla,” which came out eight months after the original. The expanded album features three new tracks, including “Push 2 Start,” along with collaborations with South African artists Tony Duardo, Optimist, and Ez Maestro. The original album included hits like “Water,” which earned a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and featured a remix with Travis Scott.

Watch Tyla’s ‘Push 2 Start’ music video below

