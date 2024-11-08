Victor AD’s ‘Ebube (Odeshi)’ Is Everything You Need for This Weekend Groove

Connect with us

Singer Victor AD has just dropped his much-awaited single, “Ebube (Odeshi),” just in time for the weekend. If you’re a fan of “Odumeje Abito Shaker,” you’ll love this one. The track carries Victor AD’s signature energy—smooth, catchy, and full of positive vibes.

Following the success of his debut album “Realness Over Hype,” “Ebube (Odeshi) “picks up where he left off, offering more of the honest, unfiltered music he’s known for.

Victor AD has been on the rise since his breakout hit “Wetin We Gain,” and with this new track, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Listen to “Ebube(Odeshi)” below

 

