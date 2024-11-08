Music
Fave Releases Her Sophomore EP “DUTTY LOVE”
Singer and songwriter, Fave, has just released her sophomore project, “DUTTY LOVE“. This new EP comes after her 2022 debut.
The “DUTTY LOVE” EP features seven tracks, including the pre-released singles “Belong To You,” “Controlla,” and “No Games” that have already got fans hooked. Now, with four brand-new songs, Fave delivers a full experience that highlights her signature sound and storytelling.
With DUTTY LOVE, Fave goes solo and takes listeners through themes of love, longing, and vulnerability, making it a must-listen for her fans and music lovers.
