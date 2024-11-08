Connect with us

Music

Fave Releases Her Sophomore EP "DUTTY LOVE"

Music

Boy Spyce Drops New Single “Talk”

Music

Fave Reflects on the Journey of Love in Her Upcoming EP "Dutty Love" Dropping November 7

BN TV Music

Throwback Vibes: The Debut Tracks That Made Us Fall in Love with Nigerian Queens of Music

BN TV Music

Dance to the Rhythms of Culture in Larry Gaaga's "Obodo" feat Phyno, Flavour & Theresa Onuorah

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML & Spinall Bring the Party to Life with "Wande's Bop" Visualiser

BN TV Music

Feel the Love in Crayon & Young Jonn's New Single "You"

BN TV Music

'This Kind Love Na Sweet Jollof'–Davido & YG Marley’s "Awuke" is the Perfect Weekend Jam

BN TV Music

Alex Iwobi’s Got a New Game—Music! Watch "Wat’s Luv?" Now

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Brings the Essence of Royalty to "Ki Lo Wa Wa"—Watch the Video

Music

Fave Releases Her Sophomore EP “DUTTY LOVE”

Avatar photo

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Singer and songwriter, Fave, has just released her sophomore project, “DUTTY LOVE“. This new EP comes after her 2022 debut.

The “DUTTY LOVE” EP features seven tracks, including the pre-released singles “Belong To You,” “Controlla,” and “No Games” that have already got fans hooked. Now, with four brand-new songs, Fave delivers a full experience that highlights her signature sound and storytelling.

With DUTTY LOVE, Fave goes solo and takes listeners through themes of love, longing, and vulnerability, making it a must-listen for her fans and music lovers.

Listen to the EP below

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php