Connect with us

Music

Boy Spyce Drops New Single “Talk”

Music

Fave Reflects on the Journey of Love in Her Upcoming EP "Dutty Love" Dropping November 7

BN TV Music

Throwback Vibes: The Debut Tracks That Made Us Fall in Love with Nigerian Queens of Music

BN TV Music

Dance to the Rhythms of Culture in Larry Gaaga's "Obodo" feat Phyno, Flavour & Theresa Onuorah

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML & Spinall Bring the Party to Life with "Wande's Bop" Visualiser

BN TV Music

Feel the Love in Crayon & Young Jonn's New Single "You"

BN TV Music

'This Kind Love Na Sweet Jollof'–Davido & YG Marley’s "Awuke" is the Perfect Weekend Jam

BN TV Music

Alex Iwobi’s Got a New Game—Music! Watch "Wat’s Luv?" Now

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Brings the Essence of Royalty to "Ki Lo Wa Wa"—Watch the Video

Music

Praise & Adoration in Every Track! Anendlessocean’s "OCTAGON" Is Here

Music

Boy Spyce Drops New Single “Talk”

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Picture credit: Boy Spyce/Instagram

Boy Spyce is back with another release—“Talk”. His sixth single of 2024, produced by Sparrq, has him reflecting on his journey and the blessings that come with it. In true Boy Spyce style, he reminds us of his resilience, saying, “A thousand people falling by my side, but na only one God wey dey fight my fight.”

The track is filled with gratitude, from thinking about the struggles of his past to the promise of his future. “If I start to talk, if I start to count all the blessings wey dey for my life, my mouth no go stop,” he sings, and you can feel the emotion behind every word.

Talk is more than just a song—it’s an anthem for anyone on their grind, staying focused, and rising above it all.

Listen below

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php