Boy Spyce Drops New Single “Talk”

Boy Spyce is back with another release—“Talk”. His sixth single of 2024, produced by Sparrq, has him reflecting on his journey and the blessings that come with it. In true Boy Spyce style, he reminds us of his resilience, saying, “A thousand people falling by my side, but na only one God wey dey fight my fight.”

The track is filled with gratitude, from thinking about the struggles of his past to the promise of his future. “If I start to talk, if I start to count all the blessings wey dey for my life, my mouth no go stop,” he sings, and you can feel the emotion behind every word.

“Talk” is more than just a song—it’s an anthem for anyone on their grind, staying focused, and rising above it all.

Listen below