Fave Reflects on the Journey of Love in Her Upcoming EP “Dutty Love” Dropping November 7

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo credit: faveszn/Instagram

With her EP “Dutty Love” just days away, Singer-songwriter Fave opens up about the complexities of love—both the fight to keep it and the struggle to let go.

In her Instagram post announcing the EP, she reflects, “The true fighters are the ones who love and make it work… when you love, you’re on a journey.” She goes on to express how challenging it can be to hold onto love, especially when things get “dutty.”

Set to drop this Thursday, November 7, “Dutty Love” marks her fourth solo release of 2024 and her first full-length project of the year, following her singles “No Games,” “Controlla,” and “Cold War.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fave (@faveszn)

