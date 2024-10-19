Fave Means Business in Her New Music Video “No Games”—Watch

“Too fire for all these games y’all keep trying to play with meeee,” Fave declares as she drops the visuals for her latest single, “No Games”—and we’re here for it.

The music video follows the release of the single, which dropped three weeks ago in September. In “No Games,” Fave makes her stance crystal clear, delivering a fierce message wrapped in energetic beats and unforgettable hooks. With her powerful, emotive vocals, she calls out the emotional games and demands honesty, bringing her bold message to life.

The music video adds even more layers to this message. Fave takes on the role of a boss—literally. Dressed like a school teacher in one scene, she addresses a group of students, and in another, she faces a crowd of supporters chanting for her. Throughout the video, Fave exudes confidence and control, embodying the essence of the track from start to finish.

Watch the video below and let us know—are you playing games with Fave?