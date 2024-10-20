Connect with us

BN TV

YKB and Asherkine Show Off Their Bromance (and Drink Count!) on Ndani TV’s “TGIF Show”

BN TV Music

Fave Means Business in Her New Music Video "No Games"—Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Sweet Adjeley’s Chunky Eggs & Fried Plantains Recipe is Perfect for Brunch

BN TV Inspired Living

Mimi Onalaja is a Girl's Girl – Strong Friendships Are Her Secret to Financial Freedom | #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Living

From Overcoming Doubts to Top 4: Victoria Shares Her BBNaija9 Experience & Friendship with Kassia on "The Dip"

BN TV Inspired Living

'Women Supporting Women' is More Than a Phrase for Ariyiike Dimples – Watch Her #HerMoneyHerPower Talk

BN TV Inspired Music

Falz Talks #EndSARS, Law to Music Transition & Working with Funke Akindele on #WithChude

Beauty BN TV Style Sweet Spot

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Humbles' Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

BN TV Scoop

From Fan Love to Winning Big: Watch Kellyrae Tell Us About His BBNaija9 Experience on "The Dip"

BN TV Music

Tyla’s Dazzling Entrance Steals the Show at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

BN TV

YKB and Asherkine Show Off Their Bromance (and Drink Count!) on Ndani TV’s “TGIF Show”

Avatar photo

Published

23 mins ago

 on

BFFs Asherkine and YKB were the latest guests on the Ndani TGIF Show, and they brought all the vibes! The duo took on a fun quiz, showing off their entertainment knowledge with plenty of laughs along the way.

YKB had us cracking up as he tried to seriously analyze each question but ended up laughing until he had tears in his eyes. Their bond was clear, making them the perfect duo.

Asherkine is a 26-year-old YouTuber, content creator, and philanthropist famous for spreading positivity online. YKB, on the other hand, is the Afropop singer-songwriter behind hit like “San Siro.”

Watch their hilarious episode below!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php