YKB and Asherkine Show Off Their Bromance (and Drink Count!) on Ndani TV’s “TGIF Show”

BFFs Asherkine and YKB were the latest guests on the Ndani TGIF Show, and they brought all the vibes! The duo took on a fun quiz, showing off their entertainment knowledge with plenty of laughs along the way.

YKB had us cracking up as he tried to seriously analyze each question but ended up laughing until he had tears in his eyes. Their bond was clear, making them the perfect duo.

Asherkine is a 26-year-old YouTuber, content creator, and philanthropist famous for spreading positivity online. YKB, on the other hand, is the Afropop singer-songwriter behind hit like “San Siro.”

Watch their hilarious episode below!