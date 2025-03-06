These Photos of Olamide & Joeboy Go Hard! What’s Cooking?

No doubt, Olamide and Joeboy are about to drop something on us. While we wait, the photos they just shared are doing a lot. The energy, the styling, the setting, everything is giving.

Olamide sits on a red bike, dressed in a blue suit with brown leather shoes. Beside him, Joeboy keeps it sharp in a black leather outfit. The mix of blue, bold red, and all-black, along with the textures and attitude, just works effortlessly.

Beyond the aesthetics, both artists have been locked in musically. Olamide’s “Ikigai / 生き甲斐, Vol. 1“, a surprise drop eight months ago, is still making waves. The project delivered standout collaborations from Asake, Fireboy DML, Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh.

Joeboy, on the other hand, has been on a roll. He recently dropped “SMH” and has been expanding his storytelling-driven project “Taxi Driver,” which already has two episodes, one featuring Layi Wasabi and the second with Asherkine.

With both of them making major moves, this link-up is far from casual. Something is definitely cooking, and we’re more than ready to be served.

Check out the photos below.