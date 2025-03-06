Connect with us

Music Scoop

These Photos of Olamide & Joeboy Go Hard! What's Cooking?

Events Music Promotions

From Concert to Cash Out: Flavour Blesses a Fan with ₦1 Million at the Life Beer Concert | Get the Scoop

BN TV Music

Love, Loss & Flames: Fireboy DML’s “Hell and Back” Music Video Tells It All

Inspired Living Music

Tiwa Savage Talks Power, Passion & Legacy with Forbes Africa: “I Want to Go Into My Mogul Era”

BN TV Music

You Know Wizkid’s Cool Moves? He Just Gave Us More in "Kese (Dance)" Video

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr, Tems, Travis Scott & More: 5 Tyla Collaborations That Have Us Hooked

Beauty Music Style

Tems’ Face Card and Star Power Lit Up Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party

BN TV Music

NSG and Lyvia’s "Venus" Visuals Are All About the Vibe

BN TV Music

Tyla & Sean Paul’s "Push 2 Start" Video is the Throwback Vibe We Didn’t Know We Needed

BN TV Music

Joeboy’s "Taxi Driver" Series Takes an Emotional Turn in "Day of Our First Kiss" Featuring Asherkine

Music

These Photos of Olamide & Joeboy Go Hard! What’s Cooking?

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

No doubt, Olamide and Joeboy are about to drop something on us. While we wait, the photos they just shared are doing a lot. The energy, the styling, the setting, everything is giving.

Olamide sits on a red bike, dressed in a blue suit with brown leather shoes. Beside him, Joeboy keeps it sharp in a black leather outfit. The mix of blue, bold red, and all-black, along with the textures and attitude, just works effortlessly.

Beyond the aesthetics, both artists have been locked in musically. Olamide’s “Ikigai / 生き甲斐, Vol. 1“, a surprise drop eight months ago, is still making waves. The project delivered standout collaborations from Asake, Fireboy DML,  Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh.

Joeboy, on the other hand, has been on a roll. He recently dropped “SMH” and has been expanding his storytelling-driven project “Taxi Driver,” which already has two episodes, one featuring Layi Wasabi and the second with Asherkine.

With both of them making major moves, this link-up is far from casual. Something is definitely cooking, and we’re more than ready to be served.

Check out the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olamidé (@olamide)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php