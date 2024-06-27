Connect with us

Olamide Drops Surprise EP "Ikigai / 生き甲斐 (Vol. 1)"

Jamz Gets Real About Love Gone Sour in Debut Single "Sober"

New Music: Stefflon Don feat. Adekunle Gold - Different Sides

Kel-P Returns with "Bully Season Vol. 2: Pretty Girls Love Afrobeats"

Listen: Pheelz Returns to Close Out His Pheelz Good Trilogy with "Pheelz Good II"

New Music: Naydu - Fokasi

New Music: Burna Boy - Higher

Olamide Shares Jyde Ajala Directed Video for "Metaverse"

New EP: Valentiiano - Valentiiano

Olamide Announces Forthcoming Project ‘Ikigai’ featuring Fireboy DML, Asake & Lil Kesh

Published

1 day ago

 on

Nigerian rap heavyweight Olamide surprised fans with the sudden release of his new EP, “Ikigai / 生き甲斐, Vol. 1″ (Ikigai translates to “a reason for living” in Japanese).

The project features several exciting collaborations. The second track, “Uptown Disco,” boasts YBNL stars Asake and Fireboy DML appearances, promising an energetic and catchy anthem. Talented vocalist SABRI joins Olamide for the captivating “Knockout.”

But the true highlight for many fans will be the seventh track, “Synchro System.” This reunion brings Olamide back together with Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh – all former members of his YBNL label.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream here.

