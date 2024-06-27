New EP: Valentiiano – Valentiiano

Fresh off the success of his hit single “No Pressure,” rising artist Valentiiano drops his debut EP, simply titled “Valentiiano.” This genre-bending collection blends Afrobeats, Afropop, Afrosoul, and R&B for a truly unique sound.

Valentiiano’s music channels the vibes of some of today’s hottest stars, including Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Omah Lay, Rema, Joeboy, Fireboy DML, and Ruger. Signed to Pollux Records, owned by reality TV star Prince Nelson Enwerem, Valentiiano is poised to make a big splash.

Listen to the EP below:

