Nigerian dancer, performer, songwriter, and singer Valentiiano has released his long-awaited and anticipated first single, titled “No Pressure.”

Produced by Yung Willis, “the song emphasises the rate of pressure on social media, peer pressure, and the struggle of public perception in recent times.”

The new artist, Valentiiano, is signed to the BBnaija All Stars housemate Prince Nelson’s record label, POLLUX RECORDS.

Stream here.

Listen below: