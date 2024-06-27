Connect with us

Music

Olamide Shares Jyde Ajala Directed Video for "Metaverse"

Music

Olamide Drops Surprise EP "Ikigai / 生き甲斐 (Vol. 1)"

Music

New EP: Valentiiano - Valentiiano

Music Scoop

Olamide Announces Forthcoming Project ‘Ikigai’ featuring Fireboy DML, Asake & Lil Kesh

Music

New Music: BoyPee, Hyce & Brown Joel feat. Davido - Ogechi

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

You've Got to Watch This Stanley Okorie Interview + "Billionaire" Performance on #WithChude

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style Sweet Spot Weddings

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It's #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma's Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Perform "Love Me Jeje" on BBC Two's "Later... with Jools Holland"

BN TV Music

Folabi Nuel's New Single "You Are Good" feat. Victor Thompson is a Celebration of God's Goodness

Music

Olamide Shares Jyde Ajala Directed Video for “Metaverse”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian heavyweight rapper Olamide releases the music video for “Metaverse,” the latest single from his EP “Ikigai” (meaning “a reason for living” in Japanese). Directed by Jyde Ajala, a big name in Afrobeats who’s worked with stars like Omah Lay and Fireboy DML, the video impresses with stunning visuals and eye-catching choreography.

The “Ikigai” EP itself is packed with exciting collaborations. The second track, “Uptown Disco,” features fellow YBNL artists Asake and Fireboy DML, promising a party anthem. Talented vocalist SABRI joins Olamide on the captivating “Knockout.”

On the seventh track, “Synchro System,” Olamide brings back together with Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh – all former members of his YBNL label.

Watch the music video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

The Changing Sounds of Eid

Mmesoma Victory Aguzue: Marriage Is Beyond Societal Expectations

Wunmi Adelusi: How Can Women Maintain Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s Legacy

Yvonne Mtengwa Talks Becoming a PR and Communications Maven in Today’s Work & Life in Dubai

Sahndra Fon Dufe: My American Black Film Festival Experience
css.php