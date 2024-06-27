Olamide Shares Jyde Ajala Directed Video for “Metaverse”

Nigerian heavyweight rapper Olamide releases the music video for “Metaverse,” the latest single from his EP “Ikigai” (meaning “a reason for living” in Japanese). Directed by Jyde Ajala, a big name in Afrobeats who’s worked with stars like Omah Lay and Fireboy DML, the video impresses with stunning visuals and eye-catching choreography.

The “Ikigai” EP itself is packed with exciting collaborations. The second track, “Uptown Disco,” features fellow YBNL artists Asake and Fireboy DML, promising a party anthem. Talented vocalist SABRI joins Olamide on the captivating “Knockout.”

On the seventh track, “Synchro System,” Olamide brings back together with Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh – all former members of his YBNL label.

Watch the music video below: