BN TV
Zlatan Ibile Drops Party Anthem “Gimme Your Love” feat. Olamide
Rapper and singer Zlatan Ibile has just dropped his latest single, “Gimme Your Love,” featuring Olamide. The track blends Zlatan’s signature energy with Olamide’s smooth delivery, creating a vibe that’s impossible not to feel.
Accompanied by a lively visualiser, the song perfectly captures the upbeat and fun mood.
“Gimme Your Love” is an easy-going, feel-good anthem that’s made for those looking to enjoy the moment. With Zlatan and Olamide inviting listeners into a carefree, party-ready atmosphere, you’ll be singing to the chorus, “Come gimme your love, sho ma fu mi je.”
Listen below: