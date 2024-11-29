Relish Explores Love & Heartbreak in Two New Singles, “Let You Go” and “Sweeter Than Sxx”

Singer and songwriter Relish is back with not one but two exciting new singles—“Let You Go” and “Sweeter Than Sxx”. Both tracks highlight his unique style and knack for creating songs that hit you right in the feels.

“Let You Go,” produced by PheelDbeat and AlhajiTunga is an exploration of the struggles of letting someone go. Its soulful melody ensures you feel every ounce of emotion packed into the lyrics.

On the other hand, “Sweeter Than Sxx,” co-produced by Blaisebeatz and Relish himself, is a steamy, passionate ode to love’s fiery side. With its sultry vibes and lush melodies, it’s a track that truly stands out.

If you’re ready to be swept away on a journey of love, heartbreak, and passion, these tracks have got you covered.

