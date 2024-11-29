Connect with us

Relish Explores Love & Heartbreak in Two New Singles, “Let You Go” and “Sweeter Than Sxx”

Zlatan Ibile Drops Party Anthem “Gimme Your Love” feat. Olamide

Teni & Skiibii Show Off Their Cowboy Vibes in the Music Video for “Jostimilo"

Living Unbothered: Timaya's New Single “Mase” is a Whole Mood

Love Runs Deep in Kotrell's Latest Music Video for "Forever Baby"

Tay Iwar Returns with Soulful New Single “Patience & Heart”

Watch Asake Bring His Cool Vibes to “Uhh Yeah” Music Video

Davido Talks Collaborations, New Music & Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to Chioma on Baller Alert

“I felt seen, it's a good time to be alive" — Yemi Alade on Her First Grammy Nomination

When Music Meets Style: 10 Times Adekunle Gold Had Us Absolutely Captivated

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Singer and songwriter Relish is back with not one but two exciting new singles—“Let You Go” and “Sweeter Than Sxx”. Both tracks highlight his unique style and knack for creating songs that hit you right in the feels.

“Let You Go,” produced by PheelDbeat and AlhajiTunga is an exploration of the struggles of letting someone go. Its soulful melody ensures you feel every ounce of emotion packed into the lyrics.

On the other hand, “Sweeter Than Sxx,” co-produced by Blaisebeatz and Relish himself, is a steamy, passionate ode to love’s fiery side. With its sultry vibes and lush melodies, it’s a track that truly stands out.

If you’re ready to be swept away on a journey of love, heartbreak, and passion, these tracks have got you covered.

Listen below:

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

