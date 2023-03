Rising Nigerian-American music sensation, Raffeal, has released a captivating new single titled “Let You Go.”

This mid-tempo Afro-pop hit brilliantly showcases Raffeal’s impressive storytelling ability as he shares a tale of heartbreak inspired by a true story of his friend. Through “Let You Go,” Raffeal portrays his friend’s struggle to let go of a past love, resulting in a deeply relatable and emotionally impactful song.

Stream here.