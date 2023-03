Magixx, the talented artist, has recently gifted fans with not one, but two new singles that celebrate the culture. Produced by Andre Vibez, the tracks are titled “Colors (My Baby)” and “Loyal,” and mark Magixx’s first release of the year, following the success of his acclaimed 4-track EP, “ATOM.”

Listen to “Colors (My Baby)” – Stream here.

and “Loyal”/Stream here.