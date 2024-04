Nigerian singer and songwriter Relish has just dropped two new singles titled “Fallacy” and “Break Up 2 Make Up.” Both songs represent his signature style, and the melodic tunes encapsulate the idea that true love endures imperfections while striving to be perfect for one another when we understand our desires.

“Fallacy” was produced by Relish and PheelDbeat while “BreakUp 2 Make Up” was produced by PheelDbeat.

Listen below: