Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Thandiswa Mazwai's Thrilling Performance at the Tiny Desk x GlobalFEST 2024

BN TV

Watch Zeelicious & Mercy Johnson Okojie Make Spaghetti & Curry Sauce in this Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV

Carolyna Hutchings Gets Real About Love, Family & Entrepreneurship on Episode 4 (S4) of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Music

New Video: Joe Mettle feat. Sandra Boakye-Duah - Give Me Oil

BN TV

No Mixer Needed! Make the Popular Milky Doughnut Using Tspices Kitchen's Recipe

BN TV

Craving a Delicious Snack? Try Raphiat's Recipe for Crunchy Buns

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Can Now Watch Ini Usendiah's Directorial Debut "Trepidation" in a Cinema Near You!

BN TV Music

Listen to Victor AD's New Album "Realness Over Hype"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Finale of "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7 Has Got Us In Our Feels | Watch

BN TV Music

Listen to Spyro & Phyno in New Single "Shutdown"

BN TV

Watch Thandiswa Mazwai’s Thrilling Performance at the Tiny Desk x GlobalFEST 2024

Avatar photo

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Thandiswa Mazwai is one of the post-apartheid South Africa’s most influential musicians. For nearly thirty years she has championed a kind of dance music called Kwaito. The South African genre mixes a variety of rhythms and influences including hip-hop, reggae, jazz and house music.

For the fourth year, Tiny Desk Concerts teamed up with globalFEST for an online music festival, and they’re starting this year with one of post-apartheid South Africa’s most influential musicians, Thandiswa Mazwai.

For the live performance, Thandiswa Mazwai and the set start with “Nizalwa Ngobani?”, translated from the Xhosa language for “Do you know where you come from?” It’s dedicated to the ever-resilient people of South Africa. “I want to say to my people at home, thank you,” she says. “I am known worldwide because of you.” After, she sings a love song, “Ingoma” with the memorable hook “Ngoma we, ngoma we, ngoma we,” which loosely translates to “You are a song that I never get tired of.” She dedicates the next song, “Children of the Soil,” to all the people around the world who find themselves struggling for freedom. “This is our time to use our voices,” she affirms.

Watch and enjoy the performance below!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture

Dennis Isong: Ten Risks of Long-Term Payment Plans in Real Estate Investment

South African Agric-Entepreneur Ntobeka Mafu is Helping Small-Scale Farmers Succeed

Mfonobong Inyang: The Radical Love of Jesus Christ

What is the True Essence of Living?
css.php