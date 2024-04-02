Connect with us

A Blast From the Past, Anticipating the Future: The Scoop on Vertical Rave 2023

On December 14, 2023, Lagos witnessed a fusion of music, fashion, and entertainment at the second edition of Vertical Rave.

Vertical Rave unveiled a collaboration between Blackbonez and Jeriq aimed at showcasing the event’s ability to transcend genres and appeal to a diverse audience. This unexpected performance garnered significant attention and appreciation.

The highlight of the night was the innovative seating arrangement featuring bleachers, providing a stylish and comfortable setting for over 5,000 guests. Attendees were said to have been captivated by the atmosphere, creating an unforgettable experience.

In addition to the musical brilliance, Vertical Rave also served as a platform for brands to shine. Quacktails, NBDA, and Vintage9ja seized the opportunity to showcase their products and services, contributing to the overall success of the event.

Vertical Rave 2023 is said to be a cultural phenomenon that brought together music enthusiasts, fashionistas, and entertainment connoisseurs in a unique and vibrant celebration.

As the organisers look forward to future editions, Vertical Rave promises to solidify its position as a trendsetter in the event industry.

