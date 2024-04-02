Infinix invites Aspiring Content Creators to Join the Notable Creators Challenge this April

Weeks after Infinix launched its Note 40 series, the brand is calling on all budding and aspiring creative, content creators and untapped talents to take part in its #NotableCreatorsChallenge, a dynamic campaign designed to harness and showcase their creative prowess across Nigeria.

This initiative not only sets the stage for aspiring creators to shine, offering them a platform to display their creativity and innovation but also, allows them an opportunity to win the NOTE 40 Smartphone and a content creation kit.

The NOTE 40 Series introduces cutting-edge All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, with the NOTE 40 Pro featuring a 45W Multi-Speed FastCharge. The Series also features innovations like the self-developed chip that supports multi-function charging modes and Wireless MagCharge.

Here’s how to join the #NotableCreatorsChallenge

Create a captivating 1-minute video in a niche of your choice- (acting, music, comedy, lifestyle, etc).

Follow and tag @InfinixNigeria on all platforms

Share your video on your social media platforms, using the hashtag- #NotableCreatorsChallenge

Encourage your followers and friends to like, share, and comment

The #NotableCreatorsChallenge runs from April 2nd to April 27th, 2024, so don’t miss out on the chance to showcase your talent and creativity.

For more information on the challenge and other ongoing activities, visit Infinix Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok

