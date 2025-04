One Tap to Do It All: Inside the Infinix Note 50’s Smart AI Features — Now Voiced by Davido!

When Afro-beats meets Artificial Intelligence, magic happens, and Infinix is embracing that revolution.

The arrival of the bold and innovative NOTE 50 Series signifies more than just an advancement in smartphone performance for this forward-thinking brand. It represents the creation of an entirely new and intuitive way for individuals to connect with their devices, seamlessly powered by its advanced One-Tap AI technology and uniquely brought to life by the voice of the globally recognized music icon, Davido.

Yes! that Davido.

One Tap, One OBO: Where Tech Meets Culture

The NOTE 50 Series introduces Folax, Infinix’s intelligent AI assistant. But this isn’t your average robotic voice. In a blend of pop culture and mobile tech, Folax speaks in the unmistakable voice of Davido, bringing his charm, charisma, and energy directly to your fingertips.

With a simple long-press of the power button, Folax activates instantly, ready to help you schedule meetings, send texts, search the web, or translate a conversation in real-time. But now, these everyday tasks are infused with personality. It’s functional, it’s familiar, and it’s proudly African.

Redefining the AI Experience with One-Tap Simplicity

The NOTE 50 Series was designed for more than just high performance, it’s about smart, seamless living. Here are some One-Tap AI features transforming how users experience their phones:

AI Noise Cancellation

Say goodbye to background noise during voice and video calls. Infinix’s AI Noise Cancellation filters out ambient sounds in real-time — whether you’re in a busy café or a noisy family gathering.

The system uses smart audio algorithms to isolate your voice and suppress everything else. One tap, and your conversations become clearer, smoother, and more professional – no headset needed.

Google Circle to Search

Ever seen something on your screen and wanted to know more about it without switching apps? Now you can simply draw a circle around any item on your screen, and let AI identify it instantly.

From products and landmarks to celebrities and objects, Google Circle to Search gives you results in real-time, powered by visual recognition and contextual search. It’s intuitive, fun, and incredibly efficient.

AI Image Search

This powerful visual tool allows you to search the internet using any photo on your phone. Found a dress you love or a gadget you want? Just hold the power button to trigger Folax, and Infinix’s AI Image Search will find similar items, prices, and online stores. Instantly identify, translate, or explore anything on the screen of your Note 50 Series device, from photos and text to real-time camera views. It’s great for shopping, travel, or curiosity-driven deep dives.

Real-Time Voice Translation

Need to talk to someone who speaks another language? Just tap and talk. Infinix One-Tap AI includes a real-time Voice Translation feature for seamless multilingual communication.

Whether you’re traveling or chatting with someone who speaks a different language, Folax listens, translates, and speaks for you, in real-time, turning international conversations into smooth, stress-free interactions. Great for travel, international Zoom calls, or just impressing people at parties.

AI Call Summary & Auto-Answering

This is one of those “why doesn’t every phone have this?” features. After a call, Infinix AI gives you a quick summary of what was discussed —key points, decisions, anything worth remembering.

No more scrambling to write things down mid-call or ask, “What did we talk about again?”.

On a run, in the gym, or mid-meeting? Let Folax auto-answer calls and provide intelligent summaries afterward — so you never miss a detail, even when life gets busy.

AI Tools for Creatives

Writers, content creators, and voice artists will love the built-in AI suite, from text generation and image editing to voice-commanded content creation.

With Davido as the voice behind it all, even your workflow gets a touch of star power.

Big Performance, Sleek Style

It’s not just about smart features, the NOTE 50 Series delivers serious hardware muscle too:

50MP OIS Night Master Camera: Shoot stunning night photos with AI RAW processing.

144Hz AMOLED Display: Ultra-smooth visuals with 1300 nits peak brightness.

Dual JBL Speakers: Studio-quality audio to match Davido’s sound.

XBOOST Gaming Mode: High-speed performance for immersive gameplay.

ArmorAlloy™ Build: The full-metal frame phone under $500, with premium Damascus steel + aerospace-grade aluminum.

In addition to its performance capabilities, the device also features an appealing design. Customers can select from a range of available colours, including Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple, and Mountain Shade

Davido x Infinix: A Cultural Tech Moment

Beyond a celebrity voice-over, this partnership is presented as representing a deeper connection between innovation, music, and Nigerian identity. The integration of Davido’s voice into the NOTE 50 Series’ Folax feature intends to create a more relatable user experience.”

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series is now available across all authorized retail outlets nationwide. It’s stylish. It’s smart. It’s accessible. And with Davido onboard, it’s in a league of its own.

