Connect with us

Events Promotions

The Alaafin of Oyo’s Coronation: Catch The Exciting Highights of Goldberg's 46th Golden Celebration

Beauty Events Promotions

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris reintroduces the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil with an Exclusive Industry Event in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Catch Up on Exciting Highlights of Glenfiddich’s Bold Presence at the +234 Art Fair 2025!

Events News

Glenfiddich Honours Bold Women with First-Ever "Celebration of Her" Brunch in Lagos

Events Promotions

Indomie Nigeria curated an Unforgettable Mother's Day Experience filled with Energy, AI Innovation and Joy!

Events Promotions

From Inspiration to Action: SHE Creates Leaves a Lasting Impact on Women in Creative Industries

Arts Events Promotions

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives Returns to London’s Arcola Theatre this April!

Events Promotions

Dettol and WBFA Launch Third Year of Hygiene Quest with Evidence of 34% Disease Reduction

Events Promotions

All About Mimi's Fabulous 30th Birthday Celebration | Catch the Highlights

Events News Promotions

Chef Fregz Moves FOURWARD: Unveils Four Bold Brands Shaping His Next Chapter

Events

The Alaafin of Oyo’s Coronation: Catch The Exciting Highights of Goldberg’s 46th Golden Celebration

Avatar photo

Published

25 mins ago

 on

The coronation of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, ‘Iku Baba Yeye’, Oba Abimbola Owoade was a historic milestone for the Oyo Kingdom, and the Goldberg’s royal after-party was the ultimate jewel in the crown—an extraordinary celebration seamlessly blending tradition and contemporary flair into a golden festivity worthy of its royal heritage.

As part of the Goldberg Big Weekend which held immediately after the coronation, Goldberg rolled out the royal carpet to deliver an unforgettable cultural experience, truly befitting of the throne.

With timeless performances by Fuji maestro; Saheed Osupa and Apala legend; Haruna Ishola, the evening stood as a proud tribute to Yoruba heritage while showcasing Goldberg as the Gold Standard of Enjoyment.

The celebration drew trailblazing custodians of culture, including filmmaking icon Tunde Kelani, whose presence amplified the significance of the night. As a proud son of Oyo soil, his attendance emphasized just how deeply rooted this event was in the heart of Yoruba heritage.

Guests arrived in magnificent traditional attires, ranging from commanding Agbadas to sophisticated Geles, making Labamba Hotel in Oyo a kaleidoscope of Oyo’s vibrant pride.

An unforgettable highlight of the evening was the Oriki (praise poetry) segment, where attendees celebrated the kingdom’s illustrious lineage and strength. The crowd responded with thunderous applause, a heartfelt reminder of the enduring legacy of Yoruba traditions.

Goldberg elevated the night with thrilling giveaways, rewarding loyal consumers with remarkable prizes ranging from fridges and TVs to exclusive Goldberg merchandise. Coupled with the steady flow of ice-cold Goldberg beer, the excitement knew no bounds.

From the royal coronation to the cultural celebration that followed, Goldberg’s presence was nothing short of a golden chapter in Yoruba history—powered by the lager that embodies tradition, culture, and enjoyment.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php