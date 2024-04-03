Calling All Queens! Diary of a Naija Girl Hosts First-Ever DANG Women Fest

Calling all phenomenal women! DANG Women Fest 2024 is here, hosted by the empowering online community, Diary of a Naija Girl. Get ready to celebrate, learn, and connect! on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, at The Podium in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria for an unforgettable celebration of womanhood, learning, and networking. DANG Women Fest 2024 is set to be a vibrant experience, where you can celebrate all things women, learn from inspiring speakers, and network with amazing like-minded individuals.

DANG Women Fest 2024 embraces the power of inclusion with the theme ‘Inspiring Inclusion and Breaking the Norms.’ This celebration reaffirms the strength found in diversity and empowers women from all walks of life. Imagine a vibrant space where 600 diverse women – career leaders, entrepreneurs, mothers, students, and more – come together to collaborate, grow, and celebrate.

The event will be divided into two segments: learning sessions and a party reception, ensuring a comprehensive experience for all attendees. Highlights of the event include engaging panels and breakout sessions featuring notable women such as;

Uche Pedro (Founder of Bella Naija),

Kiekie,

Tomike Adeoye,

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin),

Hauwa Lawal,

Hilda Baci,

Omotolani Sarah Olowojoba (Diary of a Kitchen Lover),

Stephanie Busari (Senior Editor, CNN),

Oluwatosin Olaseinde (Founder of Money Africa),

Ife Durosinmi-Etti (Founder of Herconomy),

Lala Akindoju,

Deola Art Alade (CEO of Livespot),

Ify’s Kitchen,

Banke Kuku,

Olubukola George-Taylor,

Adeola Diiadem (Founder of Beauty by AD), and many more, alongside interactive sessions with community leader, Ifedayo Agoro, tailored to various interests and industries, covering topics ranging from personal finance and career development to mental wellness and self-care.

Keynote Speaker, Adesua Dozie, Vice Chairman of Exxon Mobil Nigeria, will deliver an inspiring address, underscoring the importance of women’s leadership and empowerment in today’s society. Guests will enjoy a live performance by Niniola and a live DJ set from Ms DSF (Dorcas Shola Fapson), meet-and-greets with some of the most inspiring women in Nigerian society, a pop-up DANG Lifestyle shop and wine and dine throughout the evening.

After nine years of gathering daily online as a community, DANG Women Fest embodies the mission of Diary of a Naija Girl by providing a physical platform for women to connect, learn and thrive. This event also exemplifies the spirit of International Women’s Month and reinforces the message of empowerment for all women, regardless of background or circumstance.

DANG Women Fest 2024 is proudly sponsored by 5Alive. The event acknowledges the generous support of its other sponsors: Woodhall Capital, Guinness, Dang Lifestyle, and Kafe Fresco. Additionally, the organizers express their gratitude to partners BellaNaija and Document Women, alongside Aura by Transcorp serving as the Hospitality Partner and Shuttlers as the Mobility Partner.

Diary of a Naija Girl invites members of the media to join in amplifying the voices of women and spreading the message of empowerment and inclusion. For media inquiries, interview requests,] or press passes, please contact Rita at [email protected]. Together, let us inspire, empower and celebrate women at DANG Women Fest 2024.

Don’t miss a beat! Be the first to snag tickets, discover the lineup, and stay updated on all things DANG Women Fest. Follow Diary of a Naija Girl on Instagram or Twitter, and join the exclusive DANG community by registering here. Tickets are on sale now – get yours exclusively here.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Dang Women Fest 2024