Sinach announces ‘Victory Sounds’ at OVO Arena Wembley during Birthday Soirée at London Dorchester!

Gospel music icon Sinach (Osinachi Joseph Egbu) was fêted by her loved ones on her birthday with a celebration exuding elegance at the renowned London Dorchester. Celebrating three decades and three years of leading worship, global singer-songwriter Sinach held a grand birthday celebration on Easter Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the renowned London Dorchester.

Lit with montages, interactive sessions and orchestral performances, the evening included Sinach performing live, reflections from her close family and friends and recorded tributes. Sinach expressed how grateful she is for her family, ministry, her health, and the peace she has been blessed with.

Many of your songs have become global worship anthems – we all have our favourites but Way Maker is a supermassive hit – with over 300 million views on YouTube alone, Lalita Taylor, Executive Producer at the BBC, who was the host for the evening said.

The celebration was organized by businessman and entrepreneur, Dr. Joseph Egbu who is the husband of Sinach. While being thankful for family and friends who showed up to celebrate his wife and family. He described her as “loving, patient, humble and a true woman of God”.

In a heartfelt tribute, Dr Egbu expressed his overflowing love for Sinach, thanking her for her unwavering love and for being the remarkable woman she is. The celebration itself brought together a distinguished assemblage of guests, including;

SL Kemi Balogun, Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi Olori of the Ife Kingdom & Founder African Fashion Week

Dr Susan Fajana-Thomas OBE, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Regulatory Services

Nero Ughwujabo, Special Advisor to Prime Minister Theresa May – Director, Diversity at Prince’s Trust (King Charles’s charity).

Also, there were: Her Excellency Janet Charles, Acting High Commissioner, Dominica High Commission, London Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE, Deputy Lieutenant, The King’s Representative for Greater London & President-Elect of Institute of Project Management UK, The Okonkwos (E-Money), Bright Ekeleme and Chido Mnangagwa (daughter of President of Zimbabwe) Obinna Egbu, Henry Nwoke, Uloaku Ojiaku, Ehi Moses, and Chim Moore of Magnum Security Services Zambia

Sinach also shared news about her upcoming July 6, 2024, live concert at OVO Arena Wembley in Wembley Park. “Victory Sounds”, she said would be a spirit-filled night of worship and praise and a grand celebration of victory and faith.

The concert also features an impressive lineup of confirmed personalities from the UK Christian Chart including Israel Houghton, Travis Greene, Da’dra Greathouse, Lucy Grimble, Ada Ehi, Limoblaze and Warehouse Worship.

Sinach holds a prestigious position as Honorary Ambassador to the Commonwealth of Dominica, bestowed upon her by the government via a letter signed by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit. In February 2023. This recognition came shortly after her induction as a voting member of the Grammy Recording Academy in July 2022, solidifying her remarkable influence in the global music scene.

