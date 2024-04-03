Connect with us

Events Promotions

Sinach announces 'Victory Sounds' at OVO Arena Wembley during Birthday Soirée at London Dorchester!

Culture Events Promotions

Calling All Queens! Diary of a Naija Girl Hosts First-Ever DANG Women Fest

Events Music News Promotions

A Blast From the Past, Anticipating the Future: The Scoop on Vertical Rave 2023

Events News Promotions

Guzangs Hosts Event to Highlight the Evolution of African Fashion

Events Promotions

WILAN Wraps up Its 31 Day Advocacy Campaign With a Call for Women’s Leadership and Inclusion

Events Promotions

The Purple Woman Initiative: PalmPay Empowers Its Female Customers in Celebration of 2024 International Women’s Day

Events Promotions

Herconomy’s “March to a Billion” Campaign: Here’s What You Need to Know

Events Promotions

Inside the Exclusive Skin Brunch: Inspiring Stories and Unforgettable Moments

Beauty Career Events Inspired Living News Style

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Events News Promotions

Get Ready to Roar with Laughter as 'What Men Want' Comedy Satire Hits the Stage | March 30th, 31st

Events

Sinach announces ‘Victory Sounds’ at OVO Arena Wembley during Birthday Soirée at London Dorchester!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gospel music icon Sinach (Osinachi Joseph Egbu) was fêted by her loved ones on her birthday with a celebration exuding elegance at the renowned London Dorchester. Celebrating three decades and three years of leading worship, global singer-songwriter Sinach held a grand birthday celebration on Easter Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the renowned London Dorchester.

Lit with montages, interactive sessions and orchestral performances, the evening included Sinach performing live, reflections from her close family and friends and recorded tributes. Sinach expressed how grateful she is for her family, ministry, her health, and the peace she has been blessed with.

Many of your songs have become global worship anthems – we all have our favourites but Way Maker is a supermassive hit – with over 300 million views on YouTube alone, Lalita Taylor, Executive Producer at the BBC, who was the host for the evening said.

The celebration was organized by businessman and entrepreneur, Dr. Joseph Egbu who is the husband of Sinach. While being thankful for family and friends who showed up to celebrate his wife and family. He described her as “loving, patient, humble and a true woman of God”.

Dr. Egbu & SinachIn a heartfelt tribute, Dr Egbu expressed his overflowing love for Sinach, thanking her for her unwavering love and for being the remarkable woman she is. The celebration itself brought together a distinguished assemblage of guests, including;
SL Kemi Balogun, Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi Olori of the Ife Kingdom & Founder African Fashion Week
Dr Susan Fajana-Thomas OBE, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Regulatory Services
Nero Ughwujabo, Special Advisor to Prime Minister Theresa May – Director, Diversity at Prince’s Trust (King Charles’s charity).

Also, there were: Her Excellency Janet Charles, Acting High Commissioner, Dominica High Commission, London Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE, Deputy Lieutenant, The King’s Representative for Greater London & President-Elect of Institute of Project Management UK, The Okonkwos (E-Money), Bright Ekeleme and Chido Mnangagwa (daughter of President of Zimbabwe) Obinna Egbu, Henry Nwoke, Uloaku Ojiaku, Ehi Moses, and Chim Moore of Magnum Security Services Zambia

Sinach also shared news about her upcoming July 6, 2024, live concert at OVO Arena Wembley in Wembley Park. “Victory Sounds”, she said would be a spirit-filled night of worship and praise and a grand celebration of victory and faith.

The concert also features an impressive lineup of confirmed personalities from the UK Christian Chart including Israel Houghton, Travis Greene, Da’dra Greathouse, Lucy Grimble, Ada Ehi, Limoblaze and Warehouse Worship.

Sinach holds a prestigious position as Honorary Ambassador to the Commonwealth of Dominica, bestowed upon her by the government via a letter signed by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit. In February 2023. This recognition came shortly after her induction as a voting member of the Grammy Recording Academy in July 2022, solidifying her remarkable influence in the global music scene.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture

Dennis Isong: Ten Risks of Long-Term Payment Plans in Real Estate Investment

South African Agric-Entepreneur Ntobeka Mafu is Helping Small-Scale Farmers Succeed
css.php