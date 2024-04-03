Level Up Your Finances: The All-New OneBank App by Sterling Bank is Here!

Level up your banking! Sterling Bank unveils the all-new OneBank App, a powerful update to its digital banking experience. Manage your finances effortlessly with this comprehensive solution.

The new OneBank app is packed with innovative features to say goodbye to banking hassles, like effortless budgeting, secure card delivery, and panic passwords for peace of mind – all accessible from your mobile app. Plus, enjoy the convenience of on-demand cash access (Urgent Cash) and seamless online payments (NQR), coming soon.

Expressing enthusiasm about this digital evolution, Mustapha Otaru, Chief Product Officer of Sterling Bank, affirmed that this updated version of the OneBank App serves as the exclusive gateway to the bank’s entire digital ecosystem. The upgraded app is now available for download on both the iOS Store and Play Store; existing users can easily update their apps to the latest version.

Otaru also mentioned that the former OneBank App will be removed from the app stores in due course, given the success experienced within a few weeks of launching the new version.

Seyi Olanrewaju, Group Head of Payment Products, provides some context. The latest upgrade to OneBank was driven by a keen eye on evolving customer needs and trends in financial behaviour. This revamped version offers a sleeker interface, and an intuitive user experience, reaffirming OneBank’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital banking solutions tailored to today’s consumers

Ibidapo Martins, Group Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted how OneBank redefines digital convenience, placing banking services at users’ fingertips and minimizing the frequency of visiting physical branches.

The app facilitates self on-boarding, and convenient access to a range of financial services in one place.

Notably, OneBank empowers users to contribute to community banking initiatives by rewarding them with attractive incentives for inviting their friends to join the exciting experience.

OneBank’s versatility also includes seamless global fund transfers, online ticket and subscription payments, airtime purchases, and the creation of virtual cards for secure online shopping.

With previous staple features such as wallet creation, diverse authentication options, easy money transfers, foreign transactions, card freeze/unfreeze, card-less withdrawals, recurrent payments, and the option to receive a complimentary Verve card, the new OneBank is guaranteed to be a robust tool for every Nigerian seeking convenient banking.

Sterling Bank charges ahead in digital banking with the launch of the OneBank App, putting the power of cutting-edge banking in your hands. This innovative solution reaffirms their position as a leader in the digital landscape.

Sponsored Content