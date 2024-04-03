Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Step Into the Future of Technology as TECNO Introduces CAMON 30 Series and AIoT Products

Events Promotions

Sinach announces 'Victory Sounds' at OVO Arena Wembley during Birthday Soirée at London Dorchester!

Culture Events Promotions

Calling All Queens! Diary of a Naija Girl Hosts First-Ever DANG Women Fest

Events Music News Promotions

A Blast From the Past, Anticipating the Future: The Scoop on Vertical Rave 2023

Events News Promotions

Guzangs Hosts Event to Highlight the Evolution of African Fashion

Events Promotions

WILAN Wraps up Its 31 Day Advocacy Campaign With a Call for Women’s Leadership and Inclusion

Events Promotions

The Purple Woman Initiative: PalmPay Empowers Its Female Customers in Celebration of 2024 International Women’s Day

Events Promotions

Herconomy’s “March to a Billion” Campaign: Here’s What You Need to Know

Events Promotions

Inside the Exclusive Skin Brunch: Inspiring Stories and Unforgettable Moments

Beauty Career Events Inspired Living News Style

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Events

Step Into the Future of Technology as TECNO Introduces CAMON 30 Series and AIoT Products

By Samuel Ojetunde
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In a stunning and entertaining display of innovation and technology, TECNO has again raised the bar for top-notch smartphones with the CAMON 30 Series and POVA 6 devices. They also introduced some super cool AIoT products like the TECNO megabook T16 PRO, True 1 Earbuds, Watch Pro 2, and Dynamic 1.

The event, which everyone was eagerly waiting for, took place at the fancy Landmark Center on April 2nd, 2024. It was a real treat, with awesome tech stuff and outstanding performances that left everyone spellbound.

At the heart of the CAMON 30 Series lies a promise to ignite your creativity like never before. With its powerful 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera, co-engineered with Sony, TECNO’s CAMON 30 device elevates everyday moments into breathtaking masterpieces. Whether a scenic landscape or a captivating portrait, each photo becomes a canvas for your artistic expression. And with its 4K 60FPS eye-tracking autofocus front camera, every selfie is flawless, capturing your best angles effortlessly.

With an intuitive AI camera toolkit, snapping the perfect shot is now within reach for users of all skill levels.

Beyond just photography, the CAMON 30 Series offers a seamless and immersive multimedia experience. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G SoC, this device allows you to juggle multiple tasks effortlessly. With a generous PC-level memory of 24GB and a spacious 512GB storage capacity, you will have all the space you need for your favourite apps, photos, and videos.

Plus, the stunning 6.78″ 144Hz AMOLED display, 70W Ultra Charge technology, and Dolby Atmos Stereo Dual speakers deliver an unparalleled audiovisual experience that will exceed your expectations.

“We are thrilled to introduce the CAMON 30 Series and POVA 6 to the Nigerian market,” said Milen Oyinlola, PR/Media Manager at TECNO. “These devices demonstrate our commitment to innovation and excellence, offering users unrivalled performance, style, and value. Our partnerships with Google and MTN further enhance the customer experience, providing exclusive benefits to our loyal users.”

As part of the launch event, attendees were treated to a mesmerizing performance by music sensations Magicxx, Reekado Banks, and Tiwa Savage, adding an extra layer of excitement to the electrifying atmosphere. The event showcased TECNO’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology and providing users with the tools they need to express themselves creatively.

The CAMON 30 Series, POVA 6 device, and AIoT products are now available at authorised TECNO retailers nationwide. Be among the first to lay your hands on the new CAMON 30 Series and get a whopping N20,000 discount, and you can buy using EasyBuy with 0% interest.

For more information, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter).

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture

Dennis Isong: Ten Risks of Long-Term Payment Plans in Real Estate Investment

South African Agric-Entepreneur Ntobeka Mafu is Helping Small-Scale Farmers Succeed
css.php