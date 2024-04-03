Step Into the Future of Technology as TECNO Introduces CAMON 30 Series and AIoT Products

In a stunning and entertaining display of innovation and technology, TECNO has again raised the bar for top-notch smartphones with the CAMON 30 Series and POVA 6 devices. They also introduced some super cool AIoT products like the TECNO megabook T16 PRO, True 1 Earbuds, Watch Pro 2, and Dynamic 1.

The event, which everyone was eagerly waiting for, took place at the fancy Landmark Center on April 2nd, 2024. It was a real treat, with awesome tech stuff and outstanding performances that left everyone spellbound.

At the heart of the CAMON 30 Series lies a promise to ignite your creativity like never before. With its powerful 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera, co-engineered with Sony, TECNO’s CAMON 30 device elevates everyday moments into breathtaking masterpieces. Whether a scenic landscape or a captivating portrait, each photo becomes a canvas for your artistic expression. And with its 4K 60FPS eye-tracking autofocus front camera, every selfie is flawless, capturing your best angles effortlessly.

With an intuitive AI camera toolkit, snapping the perfect shot is now within reach for users of all skill levels.

Beyond just photography, the CAMON 30 Series offers a seamless and immersive multimedia experience. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G SoC, this device allows you to juggle multiple tasks effortlessly. With a generous PC-level memory of 24GB and a spacious 512GB storage capacity, you will have all the space you need for your favourite apps, photos, and videos.

Plus, the stunning 6.78″ 144Hz AMOLED display, 70W Ultra Charge technology, and Dolby Atmos Stereo Dual speakers deliver an unparalleled audiovisual experience that will exceed your expectations.

“We are thrilled to introduce the CAMON 30 Series and POVA 6 to the Nigerian market,” said Milen Oyinlola, PR/Media Manager at TECNO. “These devices demonstrate our commitment to innovation and excellence, offering users unrivalled performance, style, and value. Our partnerships with Google and MTN further enhance the customer experience, providing exclusive benefits to our loyal users.”

As part of the launch event, attendees were treated to a mesmerizing performance by music sensations Magicxx, Reekado Banks, and Tiwa Savage, adding an extra layer of excitement to the electrifying atmosphere. The event showcased TECNO’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology and providing users with the tools they need to express themselves creatively.

The CAMON 30 Series, POVA 6 device, and AIoT products are now available at authorised TECNO retailers nationwide. Be among the first to lay your hands on the new CAMON 30 Series and get a whopping N20,000 discount, and you can buy using EasyBuy with 0% interest.

For more information, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter).

