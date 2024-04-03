Judith Suminwa Tuluka Makes History as DR Congo’s First Female Prime Minister

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo has appointed Judith Suminwa Tuluka as the country’s next prime minister. Judith, a former planning minister, makes history as the first woman to hold the position. She takes over from Jean–Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, who served as prime minister from 2021 to 2024.

In her new role as prime minister, Judith will be tasked with advancing the president’s agenda, which focuses on employment, youth, women and national cohesion for the nation of about 100 million people. In her first televised address as prime minister, she acknowledged the challenges: “The task is big, the challenges are immense but together… we will get there. She emphasised the importance of her role, stating, “I am aware of the great responsibility that is mine.”

DR Congo has been grappling with a worsening conflict fueled by armed groups vying for control of the country’s rich mineral resources in the eastern regions, displacing millions and raising concerns about managing its mineral wealth effectively.

Judith has pledged to work “for peace and development” so that the “Congolese people can benefit from the resources” of the country.