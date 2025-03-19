Connect with us

News Scoop

Rwanda & DR Congo Leaders Agree to Ceasefire After Qatar Talks

Cuisine News Promotions

The Art of Craftsmanship: Chef Stone and The Balvenie Celebrate Fine Dining & Whisky

Inspired News Scoop Sports

Quadri Aruna Reclaims His Spot as Africa’s No. 1 Table Tennis Player

Events News Promotions

NBA Nigeria Marks Women’s Month with Her Time To Play Leadership Event

News

Prioritize Your Health: Win a Free Comprehensive Women's Health Checkup with eHA Clinics and BellaNaijaStyle

Events News Promotions

Queen Moremi Launches to Inspire and Connect Modern African Women

Events News Promotions

Raising the Bar: What to Expect at The Event Show 2025

Events Inspired News Promotions

11-Year-Old Amazing-Grace Salami Triumphs at Spelling Bee In Nigeria 2025

News Scoop TRAVEL

US to Enforce New Travel Restrictions on 22 African Nations

News

E.A.T.O.W. to Host Obi Asika and Industry Leaders to Discuss Nigeria’s Creative Industry on the Global Stage

News

Rwanda & DR Congo Leaders Agree to Ceasefire After Qatar Talks

A surprise diplomatic breakthrough in Doha, DR Congo’s Félix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame agree to an immediate ceasefire.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, DR Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire in eastern DR Congo. The deal follows direct talks mediated by Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, marking the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels intensified their offensive in the region.

The conflict in eastern DR Congo has claimed an estimated 7,000 lives since January, with the Congolese government accusing Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, allegations backed by the UN and the US but denied by Rwanda. Meanwhile, Rwanda insists its military actions are in self-defence against Congolese forces and allied militias.

A joint statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed both leaders’ commitment to halting hostilities but offered no specific details on how the ceasefire would be implemented or monitored. The statement also reaffirmed their pledge to continue discussions in Doha to lay the groundwork for lasting peace.

The meeting comes just a day after M23 rebels withdrew from Angola-led peace talks in protest against European Union sanctions on their leadership. With key eastern Congolese cities like Goma and Bukavu now under rebel control and previous peace negotiations failing, this latest agreement is seen as a critical test for diplomacy in the region.

President Kagame expressed optimism, stating that if “all parties work together, things can move forward faster.”Meanwhile, Tina Salama, spokeswoman for President Tshisekedi, credited Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for initiating the dialogue, describing Qatar as a strategic ally of both nations.

The African leaders thanked Qatar for “this fruitful meeting, which helped build confidence in a shared commitment to a secure and stable future for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php