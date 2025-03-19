Rwanda & DR Congo Leaders Agree to Ceasefire After Qatar Talks

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, DR Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire in eastern DR Congo. The deal follows direct talks mediated by Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, marking the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels intensified their offensive in the region.

The conflict in eastern DR Congo has claimed an estimated 7,000 lives since January, with the Congolese government accusing Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, allegations backed by the UN and the US but denied by Rwanda. Meanwhile, Rwanda insists its military actions are in self-defence against Congolese forces and allied militias.

A joint statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed both leaders’ commitment to halting hostilities but offered no specific details on how the ceasefire would be implemented or monitored. The statement also reaffirmed their pledge to continue discussions in Doha to lay the groundwork for lasting peace.

The meeting comes just a day after M23 rebels withdrew from Angola-led peace talks in protest against European Union sanctions on their leadership. With key eastern Congolese cities like Goma and Bukavu now under rebel control and previous peace negotiations failing, this latest agreement is seen as a critical test for diplomacy in the region.