26 Nigerians Among Graduates Celebrated at African Leadership University's Graduation Ceremony

26 Nigerians Among Graduates Celebrated at African Leadership University's Graduation Ceremony

Twenty-six Nigerian students from the African Leadership University (ALU) were part of the largest graduating class ever, with 431 graduates from 30 African countries. The ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda, saw them receive Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees in Entrepreneurship, Global Challenges, and International Business and Trade, or Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees in Computer Science. Notably, the graduating class included recipients of the ALU-Patoranking Scholarship Programme, sponsored by the Nigerian musician, Patoranking, to promote equitable education access for young African changemakers.

Present at the graduation ceremony were the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame,the minister of education for Rwanda, Dr Gaspard Twagirayezu and the Mayor of Kigali City, Samuel Dusengiyumva.

The festivities began with Asante Sana Day, a Swahili term meaning “thank you very much.” This on-campus event celebrated the graduates and their support system: families, friends, ALU staff, and alumni. The following day, educators, politicians, and students’ guests assembled at ALU’s state-of-the-art campus in Kigali’s Innovation City for the graduation ceremony. It began with a welcome address by Veda Sunassee, CEO of ALU, followed by a keynote speech by ALU co-founder, Fred Swaniker.

Veda emphasised the importance of graduates in a world dominated by negativity. He called them “some of the most brilliant young minds” who will not only achieve personal goals but also serve their communities and bridge divides.

Fred focused on the skills employers seek today, like critical thinking, leadership, and data analysis. He highlighted that these skills, not just memorized facts, are crucial for success.

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame received the ALU Honorary Certificate of Merit for his leadership in economic and social development, and his support of ALU. He emphasised Africa’s potential to solve its own problems and called for a shift from dependence on external solutions to ownership and responsibility. He congratulated the graduates and also praised ALU for nurturing critical thinkers and innovators on the continent. “This one-of-a-kind institution is a reminder to all of us that, in Africa, we have the means to solve our problems,” he said.

Computer Science graduate Millicent Malinga delivered an inspiring speech on behalf of the graduating class. The ceremony also featured the Unsung Leader Awards, presented by Elizabeth Tolu Ojo, Dean of ALU. These awards recognised individuals who dedicate themselves to supporting future African leaders.

Oreoluwa Ayanfe Ayo-Fisher, a graduate with a degree in International Business and Trade, expressed gratitude to ALU for its support in her journey to become a changemaker. She highlighted the valuable connections she made with people across Africa and the globe.

The celebrations concluded with ALU Homecoming Day, welcoming back alumni for festivities. ALU’s latest Impact Report revealed impressive results: over a quarter of alumni have started ventures, creating jobs and raising millions in funding.

See photos from the graduation ceremony:

