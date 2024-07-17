K-Pop Fans Rejoice as LG Grand Finale Delivers Thrills, Spills, and Big Wins

The LG K-POP Grand Finale concluded with a flourish, igniting the stage with electrifying performances, jaw-dropping special effects, and the immense talent of the winners. The highly anticipated event, brought to you by LG Electronics, saw some of the biggest names in K-POP compete fervently for the ultimate prize.

The energy inside the venue was palpable as an enthusiastic audience cheered on their favourite groups during this unforgettable grand finale.

The competition, held today, showcased a stellar lineup of 80 incredibly talented performers since April who left no stone unturned in their pursuit of glory. This unique event marked a milestone starting from Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt where the hearts and souls of the passionate youths went into giving so much to display their innate talents.

For LG Electronics, combining the love for cutting-edge technology with the immense popularity of K-POP music was the main gain. The journey culminated in the semi-finals in these cities, where 18 exceptionally talented teams earned their place in the grand finale.

Expressing his delight at the grand success of the event, the Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa, Hyoung Sub Ji,

“The LG K-POP Fiesta 2024 is a celebration of not only incredibly talented K-POP enthusiasts but also the rich tapestry of global culture. Building on our brand identity, which transcends generations, we would like to develop deeper relations with Gen Z by making their lives better through innovative products like LG XBOOM for immersive sound experiences and meaningful integrated marketing campaigns. With K-POP, we bring them a great multi-dimensional platform that combines the best of audio-visual entertainment and power-packed performances.” “We are immensely proud to have brought this exhilarating event to life. It was an incredible showcase of talent, passion, and the harmonious blending of innovation and entertainment. LG Electronics remains committed to supporting the K-POP culture and nurturing the talents of tomorrow, most especially our ability to bring to life the bond between Korea and Nigeria.” He added.

Twelve million naira was awarded to the winners – three million naira apiece for placing first in singing and dance. The first and second runners-up in each category received two and one million naira, respectively.

‘Mamus’ of Port Harcourt won first place in the vocal category, while the dance category was won by the group ‘Limitless Supreme 6’ from Port Harcourt. The finalists in the dance category included ‘Femmeforce’ from Lagos, 1st runner up, and ‘Movematics’ from Lagos 2nd runner up. “In the vocal category, the 1st runner and 2nd runner up included ‘Kcee’ from Port Harcourt and ‘Shammah’ from Port Harcourt.

In his remark, Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing said,

“We are grateful to the youth & Gen Z for making the event a grand success. Through our recent global campaign of Life’s Good, we are encouraging customers to have a positive outlook on life & music certainly plays a significant role in uplifting the human spirit. We are deeply grateful for the tremendous interest and love shown by all the participants in the K-POP contest and the enthusiastic audience who attended. K-POP has transcended boundaries, becoming a powerful means of cultural exchange not only within Korea but also with people around the world. We aspire to offer dreams and hope to the youth of Nigeria through the magic of K-POP.”

The event was seamlessly hosted by V J Adams, an emcee with extensive experience, and was graced by the esteemed presence of Nollywood actors Ruth Kadiri and Susan Peters and judging by Nigerian singer and songwriter Ric Hassani and renowned award-winning dancer Kaffy.

The LG K-POP will forever remain etched in the memories of those present, as a testament to the boundless creativity, talent, and technological excellence that LG Electronics consistently delivers.

All the performances were met with thunderous applause and praise from the judges, solidifying their position as one of the most talented and popular K-POP artists right now.

For more information about LG Electronics and its products, kindly visit their website.





