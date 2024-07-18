UEFA EURO Chic: Sassy Takes on Sporty Fashion, Courtesy of Tolami Benson

The football at the EURO 2024 may have been exciting but what is more exciting is the emergence of a new style icon off the pitch. Tolami Benson, girlfriend of Arsenal and England‘s star winger Bukayo Saka has been dubbed the “WAG of the Year“.

She wasn’t just cheering on her beau for all of England’s fixtures, her outfits have been a masterclass in combining sporty chic with high fashion, making her the ultimate style icon of the tournament. Swipe through the carousels below to see her lewks:

Tolami speaking to British Vogue about her strings of model-worthy looks to the Euro 2024 revealed:

People think it’s a lot more elaborate than it is. I don’t have a stylist, just a very honest girls’ group chat.

However, for the finale, the beautiful style star enlisted fashion designer and football enthusiast, Hattie Crowther to create a special one-off piece with a romantic nod to her boyfriend. She complimented this look with silver raindrop earrings and a B initial necklace with the love symbol. Swipe through the carousel below for more:

