Connect with us

Events Living Style

UEFA EURO Chic: Sassy Takes on Sporty Fashion, Courtesy of Tolami Benson

Events News Promotions

K-Pop Fans Rejoice as LG Grand Finale Delivers Thrills, Spills, and Big Wins

Events Promotions

From Talent to Triumph: TECNO Celebrates Nigerian Idol Winner, Chima Udoye!

Events Nollywood Promotions

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Uche Jombo, and Simisola Gbadamosi Take the Stage at Essence Film Festival 2024

Events Promotions

NBA Nigeria Hosted the First Jr. NBA/WNBA Elite Camp: See Highlight

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Events Promotions

Unveiling the DND Party Buzz: Here's How Friends Partied with Jägermeister

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Events News Promotions

Milestone! Chocolate City Music Announces 20th Anniversary, Launches Nutrybe Academy and Founders Fund

BN TV Events Music

Chima Udoye Wins "Nigerian Idol" Season 9!

Events

UEFA EURO Chic: Sassy Takes on Sporty Fashion, Courtesy of Tolami Benson

Avatar photo

Published

21 mins ago

 on

The football at the EURO 2024 may have been exciting but what is more exciting is the emergence of a new style icon off the pitch. Tolami Benson, girlfriend of Arsenal and England‘s star winger Bukayo Saka has been dubbed the WAG of the Year.

She wasn’t just cheering on her beau for all of England’s fixtures, her outfits have been a masterclass in combining sporty chic with high fashion, making her the ultimate style icon of the tournament. Swipe through the carousels below to see her lewks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tolami_benson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tolami_benson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tolami_benson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tolami_benson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tolami_benson

Tolami speaking to British Vogue about her strings of model-worthy looks to the Euro 2024 revealed:

People think it’s a lot more elaborate than it is. I don’t have a stylist, just a very honest girls’ group chat.

However, for the finale, the beautiful style star enlisted fashion designer and football enthusiast, Hattie Crowther to create a special one-off piece with a romantic nod to her boyfriend. She complimented this look with silver raindrop earrings and a B initial necklace with the love symbol. Swipe through the carousel below for more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tolami_benson

Credit: @tolami_benson

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home
css.php