Lord’s London Dry Gin x TRACE Live: An Evening of Young Jonn’s Hits and Memorable Sips

Lord’s London Dry Gin, a premium gin brand renowned for its exceptional quality, proudly sponsored the latest TRACE Live music concert, at the Terra Kulture Arena on June 28, 2024, delivering an unforgettable night of music and spirited indulgence.

The event featured an electrifying live performance by the sensational Young Jonn, alongside comedy sessions and beats from top DJs. Attendees were treated to a magical evening where music met mixology, creating a truly immersive experience.

As guests entered the venue, they were greeted by a distinguished red carpet, setting the tone for an evening of elegance and excitement. The event space was adorned with the Vibrant branding of Lord’s London Dry Gin, seamlessly woven into the decor to enhance the night’s ambience. The synergy of art and gin was palpable, as every detail was meticulously crafted to create an atmosphere of sophistication and enjoyment.

Throughout the night, Lord’s London Dry Gin played a pivotal role in elevating the event. Guests indulged in expertly crafted cocktails like the Classic Lord’s Dry Gin & Tonic and unique chocolate-infused creations, mixed by skilled bartenders who transformed each drink into a symphony of flavours. The cocktails were more than just beverages; they were an experience, meticulously tailored to delight and captivate the palate.

TRACE Live, held quarterly, celebrates the richness of African music and provides a platform for fans to connect with their favourite artists in an intimate setting. Oluwatosin, an attendee, described her experience as “lit and a much-needed escape from the realities of life.” Her sentiment echoes the premium musical experience that unfolded throughout the evening.

Speaking with BellaNaija, Olusegun Akinyemiju, Brand Business Manager of Lord’s London Dry Gin, emphasized the significance of their partnership with TRACE Live.

At Lord’s London Dry Gin, we are committed to supporting the art and fostering creativity. Our collaboration with TRACE Live was designed to connect the talented Young Jonn with his fans, positioning our gin as a central part of this memorable experience. We are proud of the diverse range of cocktails that enriched the evening, making it a win for us and our consumers.

Looking ahead, Lord’s London Dry Gin remains dedicated to solidifying its status as one of Nigeria’s leading premium gin brands. By continuously delivering exceptional taste and creating lasting memories, Lord’s is committed to delighting its consumers and setting the bar high for quality and enjoyment.

