“The Hardest Part Was Self-Conviction” – Young Jonn on Transitioning from a Producer to a Performing Artist

Young Jonn, the “wicked producer,” is having a blast on his North American tour. After rocking Toronto, Canada, he joined Isi on “Backstage Banter,” where he playfully answered questions about everything from his home state’s slogan (Akwa Ibom) to Nigeria’s top goal scorer and personal turn-offs.

The producer-turned-singer also talked about the hardest part of transitioning to a performing artist: self-belief. “The hardest part was self-conviction,” he admitted. Convincing myself that I could do it. It was hard for me to convince myself that I’ve got this.”

Young Jonn recently released his debut album “Jiggy Forever,” a sixteen-track album with collaborations from artists such as Don Jazzy, Zlatan, Blaqbonez, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez, Sean Paul, and Ya Levis.

Watch some scenes from his Toronto performance: