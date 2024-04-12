Listen to Young Jonn’s New Album “Jiggy Forever” Here!

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Afropop record and singer-songwriter Young Jonn, aka ‘Young Jonn the wicked producer,’ has released his debut album “Jiggy Forever.

“Jiggy Forever” is a sixteen-track album and it features previously released songs including “Big Big Things” with Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez, “Go Hard,” “Sharpally” and “Aquafina,” along with collaborations from Don Jazzy, Zlatan, Blaqbonez, dancehall artist Sean Paul, and Congolese vocalist Ya Levis.

You can stream the album here

