BOJ Drops “Jabo” Visuals with Odumodublvck | Watch

Alternative artist BOJ drops the music video for his new single “Jabo,” featuring rapper and singer Odumodublvck. “Jabo” is a party anthem that blends Yoruba and English, celebrating a night fueled by non-stop fun, energetic dancing, and the bravado of attracting women. The song boasts about wealth, connections, and the singer’s allure, all delivered with suggestive lyrics.

Ricky Rxse brings the party atmosphere to life with his creative direction, and Ray Fiasco takes the helm on production.

Watch the video below: