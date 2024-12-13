Meet Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia’s Trailblazing First Female President

Namibia has now joined the ranks of countries like Liberia, Tanzania, and Ethiopia, where women have held the highest office in the land. Since gaining independence in 1990, Namibia has been led exclusively by male presidents from one dominant political party—until now. Enter Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the newly elected president and a trailblazer who just made history as the country’s first female leader. Winning the election with 57% of the vote, she ushers in a new era of leadership.

Netumbo’s victory is not just a milestone for gender representation but also a significant moment in Namibia’s political story. Her party, SWAPO (South West Africa People’s Organisation), has been at the centre of the country’s independence and governance. Defeating her closest opponent, Panduleni Itula, leader of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), who secured 25.5% of the vote, Netumbo’s win reflects the country’s trust in her vision and leadership.

But who is Netumbo, the woman rewriting the rules of leadership in Namibia?

Born in Onamutai, a small village in northern Namibia, Netumbo grew up as the ninth of thirteen children. Her political journey began early, with her active involvement in SWAPO during Namibia’s struggle for independence. Alongside her passion for politics, she also built a solid academic foundation, studying at the Lenin Higher Komsomol School in the Soviet Union, earning a management degree from Glasgow College of Technology, and completing a master’s in diplomatic studies at Keele University in the UK.

Her political career has been nothing short of groundbreaking. In 2015, she became Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister while also serving as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. Within SWAPO, she emerged as a pivotal voice, driving the party’s vision and strategy. Following the unexpected passing of President Hage Geingob earlier this year, Netumbo assumed the role of vice-president, a position that set the stage for her historic presidential run.

Beyond her political achievements, Netumbo leads a rich personal life. She’s married to Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, a former chief of Namibia’s Defence Force, and they have three sons. While she’s kept her family life private, her commitment to social development is evident in her advocacy for children’s welfare and education.

In her victory speech, she shared her vision for Namibia, emphasising the need to tackle the country’s biggest challenges, including unemployment, economic reform, and social inequality. She also highlighted the importance of peace and stability, stating, “The Namibian nation has voted for peace and stability.”

As she prepares to take office, all eyes are on Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Her leadership marks a new chapter for Namibia, and the world is eager to see how she steers the nation into its next phase of growth and progress.