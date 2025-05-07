Namibia Announces Free Public University Education for Citizens Starting in 2026

Connect with us

News

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announces free university tuition starting in 2026, a policy aimed at improving access to higher education for all citizens.
Young scholars in tertiary institutions in Namibia are set to receive free tuition education, thanks to a landmark announcement from President Netumbo NandiNdaitwah.

During her first State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, she revealed that starting in 2026, all public universities and technical colleges in Namibia will offer free tuition to Namibian citizens.

The announcement outlines the removal of both registration and tuition fees at public tertiary institutions.

“As from the academic year 2026, the Government of the Republic of Namibia will introduce free tertiary education at undergraduate level in public universities and technical colleges,” she said.

The policy will apply to all Namibian students enrolled in undergraduate programmes at state-owned universities and vocational institutions. However, accommodation and living expenses will remain the responsibility of the students.

This move follows years of advocacy from student bodies and civil society organisations calling for increased funding and better access to education. It also aligns with broader regional discussions on the affordability of education.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah also emphasised that the policy aims to improve access to higher education and advance human capital development in the country. Further details on funding, implementation mechanisms, and eligibility will be provided by the Ministry of Higher Education in due course.

