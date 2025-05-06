Beyond Survival: DBNC 2025 Ushers in a New Era of Business Thinking in Nigeria

Once driven by the instinct to survive turbulent times, Nigeria’s business leaders are now embracing a more transformative vision, one rooted in sustainability, innovation, and scale. This mindset shift took center stage at the 5th edition of the Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DBNC), held on April 26th, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

With the theme “Navigating the Storm: Thriving in a Transforming Nigeria,” DBNC 2025 marked a pivotal moment in redefining how enterprise should function in today’s complex economic environment.

From finance to technology, the event provided a road map for businesses navigating uncertainty not just to endure, but to evolve. A full-day agenda of keynotes, panels, fireside chats and curated networking emphasized that agility, structure, and long- term thinking are no longer luxuries they are necessities.

In her welcome message, Linda Uneze, Managing Partner of Maurice Xandra Solutions and Convener of DBNC, set the tone with clarity and vision:

For years, we have talked about how to survive Nigeria’s business climate. But survival is not our final destination. It’s time we build systems, partnerships, and businesses that outlast the storm.

The message echoed across the day’s programming. The sessions were designed not just to inspire, but to challenge. Executives, startup founders, investors, and policymakers explored the difficult questions around access to finance, scalability, governance, and digital adoption. Across the board, the emphasis was clear Nigeria’s next generation of businesses must be rooted in structure, not spontaneity.

Rather than romanticizing hustle culture or presenting shortcuts, DBNC’s agenda encouraged attendees to think long-term. Sessions dived into practical steps for accessing capital in difficult markets, building investor-ready organizations, attracting and retaining talent, and leveraging AI, infrastructure, and data to increase efficiency.

Importantly, these conversations didn’t happen in silos. They brought together a diverse range of stakeholders who collectively believe that real transformation requires collective effort. The DBNC Pitch Competition was a standout moment. This year, it wasn’t just about good ideas, it was about execution potential.

The winning startup, QiQi Farms, impressed judges with its data-powered solution to food insecurity and rural logistics, earning not just funding but also operational support and high-level mentorship.

Attendees engaged not just as spectators, but as collaborators exploring how to apply what they saw to their own work. Outside the main conference hall, curated exhibitions and networking zones offered opportunities for real-time collaboration.

From AI-powered business solutions to climate-focused tools, the displays highlighted how Nigerian companies are already developing market-ready innovations. The atmosphere was purposeful less about branding, more about business.

As the day came to a close, Dr Amobi Oleka, Head of the DBNC Advisory Committee, delivered remarks that perfectly captured the spirit of the conference:

We are no longer reacting to Nigeria’s business climate; we are now designing within it. That’s what DBNC represents a platform to re-imagine what’s possible and build with intention.

His message served as a striking reflection on the conference’s core message and a rallying cry for the future. DBNC 2025 was not just a one-off event but the beginning of a movement to shift the Nigerian business ecosystem from mere survival to true sustainability and growth. The goal is no longer to simplify weather Nigeria’s challenges, but to shape solutions because of them.

The success of DBNC 2025 was made possible through the unwavering support of its sponsors, partners, and exhibitors. Their contributions were integral, underscoring the collective commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s business landscape.

From start to finish, the conference was a milestone to the strength of collaboration, proving that when the right people come together, remarkable things happen.

In the end, the question is no longer “How do we survive Nigeria?”

The real question now is, “How do we build here and scale beyond?”

For sponsorship and inquiries, send an email to info@ doingbusinessinnigeriaconferen ce.net.

