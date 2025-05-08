YAPPI Ignites Lagos with Creative Hub for Young Women in Animation

Youth in Animation and Post Production (YAPPI) has launched the YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab, a monthly program designed to offer participants real-world work experience. The first edition, held on Wednesday, April 30th at Pop Landmark, Victoria Island, saw over 500 young women and industry experts engage in a day focused on collaboration and learning through live problem-solving.

The event was proudly supported by Landmark Africa, whose vibrant venue amplified the immersive and dynamic experience of the day.

Designed as a hands-on platform that bridges classroom instruction with real-world industry experience, YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab invites companies across diverse industries to present active project briefs, which participants respond to through team-based innovation, guided by expert mentors. Importantly, the projects initiated at Fusion are not confined to the event day – student teams will continue working on their concepts with ongoing mentorship, access to production resources, and strategic support from YAPPI and its partners.

The debut edition’s participating companies were from the tech, events, infrastructure, and media sectors, including RockNet Technology and Oaken Events.

We designed YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab to be a proving ground where talent meets opportunity,” said Mr. Ikenna Oguike, Chief Operating Officer of Del-York Group and YAPPI’s Project Lead. “This initiative equips our students with the skills, exposure, and confidence needed to thrive in the real creative economy. What we witnessed at the inaugural session was not just participation but transformation.

The inaugural edition prioritised inclusivity and accessibility. YAPPI provided transportation for participants, ensured the event venue was accessible to persons with disabilities (PWDs), and engaged sign language interpreters, ensuring full participation across all activities. These measures reflect YAPPI’s ongoing commitment to equitable access and opportunity in creative technology.

The impact was evident in participants’ feedback, many of whom were working on their first professional brief.

One Female student, Chiamaka Daniels, said, “Working with other creatives under time pressure helped me realise I’m ready for more than I thought. YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab gave me my first true taste of the industry.

Following its success, YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab will continue monthly, culminating in a year-end Demo Day showcasing the best projects. Del-York invites all YAPPIANs and female creatives across Nigeria to participate in this unique platform.

Together, YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab is advancing gender inclusion, empowering youth, and shaping the future of Nigeria’s creative economy — one spark at a time. Visit here to register for YAPPI and join the student communities on Instagram — @yappi_nigeria, Facebook — IAmYAPPI, and LinkedIn — YAPPI Nigeria.

About YAPPI

The Youths in Animation and Post-Production Initiative (YAPPI) is a creative capacity-building program established by Del-York Creative Academy in partnership with MasterCard Foundation to equip young Nigerians, especially women, with in-demand animation, visual effects, editing, and post-production skills. Through hands-on training, mentorship, and career-building support, YAPPI serves as a springboard for participants to launch or advance their careers in the creative technology sector.

About Del-York Creative Academy

Del-York Creative Academy has established itself as a significant capacity builder in the film, media, animation, technology, and marketing communications industry. Their approach centers on intensive, hands-on training, which has contributed to the development of the media landscape for more than ten years. By partnering with Hollywood professionals and recognized industry figures, DCA provides guidance to aspiring filmmakers and media professionals and has trained over 3000 individuals, fostering excellence in media, entertainment, and branding.

