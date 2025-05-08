50 Women Entrepreneurs Empowered in Bariga as Women Impacting Nigeria (WIN) Marks IWD 2025 with AccelerateHer

Women Impacting Nigeria (WIN) proudly reflects on the successful culmination of its AccelerateHer Outreach initiative, held on March 22nd, 2025, in Bariga, Lagos. To mark International Women’s Day 2025, WIN, working in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, DevGlobal, Dev-Afrique, and GTCO, empowered 50 dedicated women entrepreneurs.

This empowerment encompassed the delivery of crucial business training, comprehensive financial literacy education, and the provision of impactful ₦50,000 micro-grants, all strategically designed to catalyze the progress and development of their businesses.

WIN is spotlighting its continued impact in May, underscoring the belief that empowering women is not confined to one day, but an ongoing mission.

Empowering Women Through Financial Inclusion & Business Growth Empowering Women Through Financial Inclusion & Business Growth

Under the theme “AccelerateHer: Empowering Women Through Financial Inclusion & Business Growth,” the event featured expert-led sessions on budgeting, digital finance, savings, and investment, as well as business readiness training. Participants explored strategies to overcome gender-specific barriers and unlock opportunities for growth.

Workshops were tailored to their entrepreneurial sectors, covering practical steps like grant utilization, sourcing materials, and launching successful ventures. A networking lunch fostered mentorship and community building among participants.

Micro-Grants and Long-Term Mentorship

The program’s centerpiece was the Micro-Grant Disbursement Ceremony, where 50 women each received ₦50,000 in funding to scale their businesses.

The grant component of the outreach was made possible through the support of Dev-Afrique and DevGlobal, whose joint commitment to community-led development aligns closely with WIN’s mission to provide both financial and structural support to women at the grassroots level. As long-standing collaborators grounded in partnership and local action, their backing reflects the belief that practical, rooted solutions lead to lasting impact.

Building on this, WIN also launched a Post-Event Mentorship Program to offer ongoing business services, performance tracking, and expanded access to entrepreneurial networks.

Founder’s Reflection: Building More Than Businesses

WIN Founder, Adesuwa Imasekha, shared her vision behind the initiative:

“Empowering women means equipping them with the tools, capital, and confidence to lead. Through AccelerateHer, we’re not just sparking business growth, we’re investing in women as architects of change in their families and communities. At WIN, we believe in consistent, intentional action that creates real pathways to opportunity.”

Gratitude to Partners Driving Change

WIN extends sincere thanks to its partners—the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, DevGlobal, Dev-Afrique, and GTCO, for their unwavering support and shared commitment to advancing gender equity and economic inclusion.

Women Impacting Nigeria (WIN) is a non-profit organization focused on empowering women through education, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. WIN is committed to building inclusive systems and providing women with the resources they need to reach their full potential.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program