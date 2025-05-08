Goldberg to Spotlight Heritage and Style at the 11th AMVCA Cultural Night

Nigeria’s celebrated and iconic lager beer,Goldberg has announced with pride its sponsorship of the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Night. This eagerly awaited event is set to be held on Friday, May 9th, 2025, at the esteemed Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, underscoring the brand’s commitment to supporting African culture and the vibrant entertainment industry.

The AMVCAs remain a prestigious celebration of African film and television honouring remarkable contributions to storytelling and artistic expression across the continent. The Cultural Night, a anticipated events in the AMVCA lineup, serves as a vibrant platform to showcase Africa’s rich heritage, indigenous fashion, music, and creative expression.

A key highlight of Goldberg’s sponsorship is the brand’s commitment to rewarding creative expression through fashion. The Best Dressed Male and Female at the Cultural Night will each receive ₦1 million, recognising individuals whose attire reflects elegance, innovation, and cultural depth.

The AMVCA Cultural Night is an anticipated and prestigious event in the African entertainment calendar, known for its celebration of Africa’s rich cultural heritage. The night spotlights the creativity, passion, and innovation that define African fashion, music, film, and artistry. It is a dazzling showcase of African excellence, where the brightest talents come together to honor the creative spirit that transcends borders. From the elegance of the red carpet to the vibrant performances, the AMVCA Cultural Night provides a platform for individuals to express their cultural pride, making it an unforgettable celebration of African culture.

The night provides the perfect stage to further express Goldberg’s “Goldstandard” campaign, which has been running since the beginning of the year. As the AMVCA’s focus on creativity, artistic achievement, and excellence resonates deeply with Goldberg’s mission to redefine what it means to be exceptional.

As Goldberg embraces its identity as a national brand, the Goldstandard campaign amplifies the message that excellence knows no boundaries. From the excitement of the Cultural Night to the everyday triumphs of its consumers, Goldberg is positioning itself as a symbol of pride and aspiration for all Nigerians, transcending cultural and regional boundaries.

“Goldberg is more than a drink; it is a symbol of identity, heritage, and the collective pride we share as Africans,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg. “Our sponsorship of the AMVCA Cultural Night allows us to stand side by side with the continent’s brightest talents, those who continue to shape narratives and elevate our culture on a global stage.”

The 11th AMVCA Cultural Night will be a landmark celebration of African creativity and cultural expression, celebrating those who truly embody the Gold Standard.

Goldberg Lager Beer is a premium beer brand renowned for its deep connection to Nigerian culture and heritage. Known for its smooth, satisfying taste, Goldberg has consistently fostered strong ties with its consumers through sponsorships, memorable experiences, and active participation in cultural heritage celebrations across Nigeria.

