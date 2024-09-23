Del-York Creative Academy Partners with Lancaster University to Drive Innovation in Africa’s Creative Industries

Del-York Creative Academy (DCA), a premier institution in creative education, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lancaster University, a globally renowned higher education institution.

This strategic partnership aims to advance creative excellence, foster innovation, and empower the next generation of creative entrepreneurs across Africa.

The signing ceremony, held at DCA’s campus in Victoria Island, Lagos, marks a major milestone in the continent’s burgeoning creative sector, with the two institutions joining forces to leverage their combined expertise in digital media, filmmaking, and creative industries education.

This collaboration promises to significantly impact Africa’s creative ecosystem, positioning it as a hub for global innovation and entrepreneurship.

Advancing Creative Talent and Global Collaboration

Ikenna Oguike, Chief Operating Officer of Del-York Group, representing the President and CEO, Linus Idahosa, expressed his excitement at the new partnership:

“This collaboration between Del-York Creative Academy and Lancaster University highlights our shared commitment to harnessing the power of creativity to drive positive change. Together, we aim to cultivate Africa’s creative talent and connect it with global opportunities, building bridges between local creators and the international creative economy.”

DCA, recognized for its cutting-edge programs in digital marketing, content creation, filmmaking, and directing, offers students unparalleled access to hands-on training and industry mentorship.

With over 3,000 creatives trained, DCA has become a vital player in bridging the gap between Africa’s rich talent pool and the rapidly evolving global media and entertainment industries.

Global Expertise Meets Local Innovation

Lancaster University, renowned for its academic excellence and impactful research, will bring its faculty expertise in innovation, digital media, and global collaboration to the partnership. Represented by Professor Kirk Semple, Professor of Environmental Microbiology and Director of International Research and Projects, Lancaster University is poised to expand its global footprint by fostering collaboration with Africa’s leading creative institution.

“We are thrilled to partner with Del-York Creative Academy,” said Professor Semple. “This partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity to exchange knowledge, foster innovation, and develop new creative methodologies. Together, we will drive the development of Africa’s creative industries while enriching both institutions with global perspectives.”

Supporting Africa’s Creative Ecosystem

Uzo Orimalade, Head of Brand and Business Development at DCA, emphasized the broader impact of this partnership on Africa’s creative sector:

“DCA’s mission has always been to empower Africa’s creative talent, and this partnership with Lancaster University amplifies that vision. By combining our industry-focused approach with Lancaster’s academic strength, we are building a platform that will not only nurture local talent but also enable creators to thrive on the global stage.”

This collaboration will also provide students with enhanced learning experiences through the development of advanced teaching methodologies, access to international networks, and opportunities for collaborative research in areas like digital media and innovation.

Global Impact and Opportunities for Growth

Through this partnership, DCA and Lancaster University aim to address global challenges in education, entrepreneurship, and creative innovation, while contributing to the sustainable development of Africa’s creative economy.

The partnership will serve as a model for cross-continental collaboration, providing African creatives with the tools to compete in the international marketplace.

Key Attendees and Future Prospects

Key attendees at the signing ceremony included Stella Fubara, Managing Director of Del-York Development Company; Dr. Akanimo Odon, Executive Director of Business Strategy and Internationalisation at DCA; and Obehi Anuge, Country Director for Youth in Animation and Post-Production (YAPPI).

Both institutions are already planning joint initiatives, including workshops, student exchange programs, and collaborative research projects, which will roll out over the next year.

About Del-York Creative Academy

Del-York Creative Academy is a leading institution specializing in creative education, with a focus on film, media, animation technology, and marketing communications. Over the past decade, DCA has trained more than 3,000 aspiring creatives through hands-on, industry-driven programs that bridge the gap between talent and opportunity.

DCA’s partnerships with Hollywood professionals and global institutions underscore its commitment to excellence in media, entertainment, and branding.

About Lancaster University

Lancaster University, founded in 1964, is a globally recognized institution for research, teaching excellence, and innovation. With a strong international presence and partnerships across the world, Lancaster is at the forefront of academic collaboration and global impact, offering a transformative education to students from over 100 countries.

