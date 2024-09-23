Bank with STEEZ Using PalmPay USSD 861#

In today’s fast-paced world, convenience is key. The fact that the unofficial motto of 2024 is “Maximum composure and steeze” already gives you an idea.

Whether paying bills, transferring money, or checking your account balance, having a quick and easy way to manage your finances is essential. That’s where PalmPay’s USSD service comes in, offering you a seamless, data-free banking experience with just a simple code – *861#.

What you stand to enjoy using *861#

Ease of use as all you have to do is to just dial *861# on your mobile phone, and you’re ready to go. With *861#, you can quickly and securely transfer funds, airtime and data top-up, pay bills, subscribe to data plans, and more. Your security is guaranteed as the *861# service includes features like PIN creation and reset, as well as account-blocking options in case of a lost or stolen phone. The standout benefit of the *861# service is that it requires no internet connection. This makes it ideal for users in areas with limited or no access to mobile data or for those who simply prefer a data-free option.

How to Get Started

Getting started with PalmPay USSD is easy.

Simply dial *861# on your mobile phone and follow the prompts to register.

You’ll need your first and last name, date of birth, and either your BVN or NIN.

After creating a 6-digit USSD Transaction PIN, you’re all set to start banking with ease.

