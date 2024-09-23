FilmOne Entertainment Hosts “Cinema Without Borders, Igniting Creativity” Exhibitors Showcase

On Thursday, September 19th, FilmOne Entertainment hosted a spectacular Exhibitors Showcase themed “Cinema Without Borders Igniting Creativity.” The event celebrated the remarkable achievements of the company this year and highlighted upcoming titles set to premiere in 2025.

Held at Filmhouse Cinemas in Lekki, the showcase brought together industry leaders, actors, creatives, filmmakers, and film enthusiasts across Nigeria and beyond. Attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with engaging dance performances, presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities, all centred around creativity and collaboration in the cinematic arts.

“We are thrilled to showcase our progress since inception and the incredible films we have lined up for 2025,” said Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer, FilmOne. “This event not only highlights our commitment to delivering quality entertainment but also fosters collaboration and innovation within the industry.” Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO, Filmhouse Group, (Filmhouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, FilmOne Studios) added, “Our vision is to redefine the cinematic experience and elevate African storytelling on the global stage. Events like this are vital in connecting creatives and fostering an environment where innovation can flourish.”

The showcase provided a unique opportunity to reflect on FilmOne’s impactful work, which continues to push boundaries in the African film industry. From groundbreaking narratives to innovative distribution strategies, FilmOne is dedicated to delivering exceptional content that resonates with audiences both locally and globally.

The event featured a diverse array of titles spanning various genres, promising to connect with audiences around the world. The afternoon began with a hearty welcome address by Mojisola Oladapo, Chief Marketing Officer of Filmhouse Group, leading into discussions on box office hits and partnerships that have expanded the reach of African cinema. Guests were treated to exclusive previews of anticipated films set to release in 2025, showcasing a rich variety of stories reflecting African culture.

FilmOne’s dedication to nurturing talent and storytelling excellence was evident in the enthusiasm of attendees. As FilmOne Entertainment continues to lead the charge in the African film industry, it champions stories that reflect the richness of the continent’s culture and experiences.

To see more about the fabulous event, watch it here:

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Filmone Entertainment