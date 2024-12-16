Lights, Camera, History 77: The Festac Conspiracy Brings the Past to Life in an Unforgettable Evening

The recent event for 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy was a celebration of history, cinema, and creativity. Held at Imax Lekki, the event drew an eager crowd that included industry professionals, cast members, dignitaries, and the press, all excited to witness the magic of Nigerian cinema unfolding on the big screen.

As the sequel to the critically acclaimed 76, 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy promises to immerse audiences in Nigeria’s rich cultural history. The event began with a captivating screening, offering an exclusive preview of the film’s trailer.

Attendees were treated to an insightful panel discussion featuring the film’s director, Izu Ojukwu, along with cast members Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Adonijah Owiriwa (Executive Producer), and Soibifaa Dokubo, and the crew behind 77—Olisa Eloka (writer) and Prince Tonye Princewill. (Executive Producer) They shared their experiences, challenges faced in bringing this significant chapter of Nigerian history to life, and the potential for the film to resonate with global audiences.

Event Highlights:

A Journey Through History: The trailer offered an exclusive look at the cultural and historical significance of 77, connecting past events to modern-day narratives.

Exclusive Sneak Peek of 77: Attendees got a first look at 77, further heightening anticipation for its release next year.

Engaging Conversations: The panel discussion sparked lively conversations about the role of filmmakers in preserving history through storytelling, as well as the importance of historical films in shaping cultural identity.

Celebrating Nigerian Cinema: The event celebrated the growing influence and vibrancy of Nigerian films on the global stage, fostering pride and camaraderie among the attendees.

We are incredibly proud of the response to this event and the overwhelming excitement surrounding 77, said Kene Okwuosa, CEO of Filmhouse Group, FilmHouse Cinemas & FilmOne Entertainment. 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy is a tribute to the resilience of Nigerian filmmakers and the power of cinema to bring our history and stories to life. Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer of FilmOne Entertainment, also shared her excitement, stating, This film is not just a continuation of 76, but a powerful exploration of African identity, culture, and the strength of our stories. We are thrilled to bring this important narrative to audiences across the globe, showcasing the depth and richness of Nigeria’s cultural legacy. As an Executive Producer, my goal for 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy is to reignite the spirit of FESTAC ’77—a celebration of African culture, creativity, and unity. This film is a tribute to our past and a call to embrace our future, telling a story that must never be forgotten, stated Prince Tonye Princewill.

As anticipation builds for the release of 77, this event reaffirmed the film’s potential to entertain, educate, and inspire audiences around the world.

For media enquiries or more information, please contact:

Aramide Pearce

Tel: 0810 410 2988

Email: [email protected]

Sponsored Content