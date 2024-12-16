NIVEA Launches Sabi Personal Hygiene Drive: A Teenagers Daily Care Campaign

A leading personal care brand, NIVEA has launched the SABI Personal Hygiene Drive, an initiative designed to educate high school students on the importance of personal hygiene, specifically focusing on underarm care and the use of deodorants.

This campaign aims to empower teenagers from 13 years to 18 years with the knowledge and tools to maintain proper hygiene while promoting NIVEA’s Dry Impact and Dry Comfort Roll-on products as an effective solution for daily care.



With over 570 schools across Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja participating in the program, the NIVEA SABI Personal Hygiene Drive seeks to reach approximately 190,000 students and teachers. The campaign is focused on hygiene education, where child educators and the trained team visit schools to deliver engaging lessons using the SABI Workbook, a tool designed to teach students the science behind body odour, effective hygiene practices, and the role of deodorants in everyday personal care.

The transition into adolescence can be a challenging period, especially when it comes to understanding the importance of personal hygiene. Puberty brings about changes in the body that can cause discomfort and confusion. This is why NIVEA is committed to providing accurate, age-appropriate information that resonates with young people, many of whom are navigating these changes for the first time.

Speaking on the campaign, the Marketing Manager disclosed that,

The SABI initiative emphasizes the need for proper underarm hygiene, a critical yet often overlooked aspect of personal care. Through engaging discussions, question and answer sessions, and fun games, students are encouraged to incorporate NIVEA’s roll-on deodorants into their daily routines as a simple and effective solution. He added that, By presenting the NIVEA 25ml SABI roll-on as an affordable option, NIVEA also addresses the economic challenges that many teenagers face, making it the perfect product for this demographic. By tapping into the lives of adolescents at this crucial stage of their personal hygiene journey, NIVEA aims to build long-lasting relationships with young consumers. The SABI Personal Hygiene Drive not only positions NIVEA as a trusted brand for personal care but also strengthens its credibility as a company that understands and addresses the unique hygiene needs of young people.

The brand manager submitted that students across the participating schools will have the opportunity to join the SABI Tribe, a community where they can continue to engage with NIVEA, receive rewards for maintaining excellent hygiene, and participate in fun activities that reinforce healthy habits.

Additionally, the drive featured items such as stickers, mirrors, and notice boards to keep the conversation going in school environments.

As part of the activation, NIVEA presented the neatest students with a “SABI Star Award” and rewarded the most engaging students in each school. These rewards encourage students to consistently maintain high hygiene standards while reinforcing the connection between cleanliness and self-esteem. By involving students, teachers, and school administrators in the campaign, the SABI Personal Hygiene Drive aims to create a ripple effect, fostering a culture of good hygiene practices that extends beyond the classroom.

The NIVEA SABI Personal Hygiene Drive is out to invest in the health, confidence, and well-being of teenagers by providing them with the education, tools, and affordable solutions they need. NIVEA is out to set the stage for a future where personal hygiene is embraced as a fundamental part of everyday life.

